"If we're going to make as much about his successes as we have, then we have to make as big of a deal about his failures" - Ric Bucher on LeBron James and the Lakers missing the play-in tournament

LeBron James rolled his ankle in the LA Lakers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, adding to the franchise's never-ending list of problems. The timing of the injury, with the Lakers traveling to Dallas and Utah for consecutive games, decreases their chances at even holding on to a spot in the play-in tournament.

The LA Lakers (31-43) are 10th in the West, being closely chased by the San Antonio Spurs (31-44), who are just a half-game behind them. To make matters worse, the Spurs are on a four-game winning streak, leaving the Lakers with no margin of error. Plus, San Antonio will host the Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) on Friday and Sunday.

"Everything involving LeBron is a big deal. If we're going to make as much about his successes as we have, then we have to make as big of a deal about his failures. This is without question a failure." — Would missing the play-in be a huge deal for the Lakers?"Everything involving LeBron is a big deal. If we're going to make as much about his successes as we have, then we have to make as big of a deal about his failures. This is without question a failure." — @RicBucher Would missing the play-in be a huge deal for the Lakers?"Everything involving LeBron is a big deal. If we're going to make as much about his successes as we have, then we have to make as big of a deal about his failures. This is without question a failure." — @RicBucher https://t.co/PYcOwZZsqq

Amid a disastrous season for James with little hope remaining, Ric Bucher weighed in on the possibility of the Lakers missing the play-in tournament. On “First Things First” Bucher said:

“Yes, it’s a big deal. It’s a huge deal. First of all, everything involving LeBron James is a big deal. And if we’re going to make as much about his successes as we have, then we have to make as big a deal about his failures. And this – without question – is a failure.”

James has played 55 games this season, averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. While the numbers may indicate greatness at age 37, the failure Bucher talks about is being unable to win. The roster is filled with veterans and has not lived up to its expectations – with glaring discrepancies on the defensive end.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron sees the talk LeBron sees the talk 👀📱 https://t.co/rwAKi7S9rC

Bucher then highlighted a tweet from James before the season At that point, James was confident about his roster, asking the media to maintain that narrative when the team gets going. Bucher obliged and said:

“You raised the expectations of what this team was capable of doing. It has not met – hasn’t come close to meeting – it. I don’t wanna hear about Anthony Davis being missing and that’s why they’re possibly, very likely going to miss the playoffs altogether.

“LeBron James, according to Nick Wright, remains one of the top 10 players in the league. At the very least, they should be getting into the play-in game. I’m lowering the bar from the playoffs. Just get into the play-in.”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers’ chances to make the play-in tournament

The Lakers fell to 10th position after giving away a 23-point lead in Sunday's 116-108 to the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the Pelicans (32-43) are just a half-game ahead of them and face the Lakers again Friday in Los Angeles.

The San Antonio Spurs (31-44), on the other hand, have just completed a perfect four-game road trip, improving their chances at the 10th spot – which is currently the Lakers’. In terms of remaining games, all three teams have a challenging road ahead, with the Lakers getting a chance to redeem themselves against the Pelicans.

The final two spots for the play-in tournament could very well be decided on the last day of the season. That's provided Russell Westbrook is able to hold the fort down until LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ready to suit up again. Whether ideal or not, the Lakers are in this position and will have to tough it out, just for a shot at the play-in tournament.

