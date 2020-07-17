'LeBron James is a very coachable player' - LA Lakers new recruit JR Smith on 4-time MVP

The LA Lakers are firm favourites for the NBA championship once the competition resumes in the NBA bubble on 31st July.

The LA Lakers will be looking to get banner number 17 hoisted at the Staples Centre. They have been boosted by the additions of guards JR Smith and Dion Waiters. Both the players have plied their trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the past.

In fact, JR Smith was a part of the LeBron James-led Cleveland team which came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA finals.

LA Lakers star JR Smith addresses media in the NBA bubble

JR Smith, now in purple and gold, spoke about LeBron James’ change in leadership style from Cleveland to now. He told the media -

“More than anything I just think he’s so much more patient in his delivery and how he goes about the process of the game … The pressure is off his shoulders, he can just be him."

JR Smith also mentioned that LeBron doesn’t have to try to orchestrate everything, and that he’s been very 'coachable'. LeBron James was in a phenomenal form before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He has been a part of the MVP conversation along with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also read: Houston Rockets superstar James Harden slammed by critics for controversial face mask

Advertisement

LA Lakers head coach speaks about LeBron James

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel also addressed the media in a session today. He mentioned that he's not sure, but that it's "unlikely" that LeBron and AD will play in every Lakers scrimmage next week.

Vogel and the LA Lakers will be relying heavily upon both LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their quest to fend off other contenders like Kawhi Leonard’s LA Clippers and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Vogel added further -

"He and I have established a great partnership. I rely on his input on day-to-day decisions.”

It is clear from Frank Vogel’s quotes that he trusts LeBron James’ basketball IQ and will be looking to get the best out of him in the NBA bubble by playing him at point guard. LeBron James has been the primary ball-handler for the LA Lakers this season, which has resulted in him racking up a career-high 10.6 assists per game.

Practice with joy 😆 pic.twitter.com/ANAU5AUSRa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 16, 2020

LeBron James has formed a formidable partnership with former New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis. This partnership has drawn comparisons to the showtime era tandem of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The LA Lakers will certainly be hoping that the James and Davis pair win multiple NBA championships just like the showtime Lakers.

Also read: NBA introduces provision to allow scouting by teams not in the bubble