LeBron James congratulates Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for reaching Premier League milestone

LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for reaching a Premier League milestone. Salah has now officially made 150 appearances for the Reds. Earlier on September 12, the 29-year-old also joined the exclusive 100 goal club after he scored in the 20th minute against Leeds United.

The former Roma and Fiorentina footballer began his journey with the English giants in 2017. He has since broken many records and taken his team to new heights. Salah holds the record for the highest number of goals in a season. His tally of 32 while playing for Liverpool in 2017-18 ranks above Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer's 31 goals.

Mo Salah's four seasons, and an ongoing fifth, have brought him outstanding accomplishments. The forward has helped his team win the 2019 Premier League title, won a golden boot and has been named PFA Player's Player of the Year once. His 150 appearances for Liverpool, amongst other achievements, have made him an Anfield living legend.

LeBron James holds 2% ownership stakes for Liverpool

LeBron James' congratulating a Liverpool star on social media platforms is not new or rare. The current LA Lakers star became a shareholder of the team in 2011, post which he also took a tour of Anfield in the same year. As per a BBC News report, James' 2% stakes were bought by the star for roughly £4.7 million. The same shares are evaluated at over £37 million as of March 2021.

However, LeBron James is also a minor partner with Fenway Sports Group. FSG is the company that owns the Reds, having bought them along with Anfield in 2010 for a reported £300 million. As well as owning a Premier League team, FSG also owns the Boston Red Sox.

LeBron is one of the finest basketballers on the planet. His supremacy and rule over the league is undeniable. A phenomenal scorer, rebounder and playmaker, King James has been a four-time NBA Champion and a four-time MVP. He has often voiced his desire to own an NBA team, which is prohibited by the league.

Although no rule specifies whether a player can own a share in the parent company of a team, the NBA strictly prohibits an active player from having any direct or indirect interest in owning a team. However, it would be safe to assume that James will be keen to add an NBA team to his list of sports teams owned after his retirement.

