LeBron James Decision: 3 bombshell announcements Lakers star could drop following viral X tease

"The Decision" is arguably the most controversial moment of LeBron James' career. He was a hometown hero for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was expected to lead them to a championship. However, after spending seven years with the franchise, James announced on July 8, 2010, that he was taking his talents to Miami.

Ad

The TV special continues to be talked about, but the LA Lakers superstar is ready to repeat history.

James shared a video on Monday on his X account. He entered the frame and sat on a chair in front of a man who was likely an interviewer. The setting was reminiscent of the original ESPN special show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James also wore a similar red and white checkered shirt. As the teaser ended, it reveaed the title of the upcoming announcement as "The Second Decision."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James @KingJames The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision

Ad

The teaser sent fans into a frenzy with many speculating about James' retirement announcement. Here's a look at three possible bombshells the Lakers star could drop on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.

3 bombshell announcements LeBron James can drop following viral X tease

1. Announcing his retirement

The most likely announcement for "The Second Decision" is LeBron James calling it a career and hanging up his sneakers. He has won everything there is to win in the NBA and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

Ad

During his media day interview on Wednesday, James was asked about his plans about playing with his second son, Bryce James. The four-time NBA champion revealed that he and Bryce have different timelines, and he was not sure if they would match. Given that Bryce is a freshman at Arizona, he could be drafted next season or in 2027-28.

However, LeBron's statements suggested that he has no plans of playing longer. He is 40 years old and will enter his 23rd season in the league, so fans may expect him to announce that it would be his last.

Ad

2. Move to the Dallas Mavericks

A crazy possibility, but not an impossible one, is LeBron James taking his talents to Dallas. With Luka Doncic representing the Lakers' future, there is a chance that James will move to the Mavericks. He could reunite with his former teammates, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving to have one last run at a championship.

James exercised his player option in June, which he has never done before in his career. He will become an unrestricted free agent next summer and can sign with any team interested in his services.

Ad

3. An Amazon promotional campaign

The third potential announcement may be for an Amazon promotional campaign. Amazon is holding its "Prime Day" campaign starting on Tuesday, and the teaser could be nothing more than a promotional video for it.

James has done a similar advertisement for Amazon in June, where he was in a press conference setting, talking about his retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More