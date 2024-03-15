LeBron James' detractors scoff at possible $100+ million extension citing lackluster defense: "No reason to give him 60 million for 3 years"

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was called out by NBA fans for his lackluster defense against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Fans took to social media to highlight the mundane defense and call out the possible contract extension for the four-time NBA champ with the Lakers.

"He’s going to get it but there’s no reason to give him 60 million for 3 years," a fan posted.

The 39-year-old is the oldest player in the league and some fans attribute his lack of defensive presence to his age, while others argue that he's just more interested in the offense.

Watch his defense against the Sacramento Kings here:

Despite his weak defensive performance, the 20-year-old veteran remains a formidable player in the league. This season, LeBron James averages 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.7% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

LeBron James may sign fresh nine-figure deal with Lakers

LeBron James could be eyeing an extension that would extend his career until age 42. He could opt out of the final year of his current deal for 2024–25, worth $51.4 million, and seek a fresh deal for a maximum of a three-year contract.

Due to the over-38 rule, no team, including the Lakers, can offer James a contract for more than three seasons if he chooses to become a free agent.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the 20-time NBA All-Star is keen on securing a fresh deal to remain in Los Angeles.

"I don't think this is LeBron's last stand, I don't think this is the Lakers' last stand," Windhorst said on First Take.

"First off, I think LeBron is angling to sign a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now."

"Now, whether or not he's able to finish that deal, whether or not the Lakers want to give him a three-year contract and pay him $60 million when he's 42 years old, that's a different discussion," he added.

LeBron James is currently in the first of his two-year, $99 million extension signed with the LA Lakers in August 2022. He holds a player option for the 2024–25 season. Windhorst anticipated James opting out of this option to possibly secure a fresh three-year, $180 million extension with the Lakers.

Either way, King James is set to become the first player in NBA history to pass the $500 million salary mark next season. He has made more than $482 million in salary so far in his career.