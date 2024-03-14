LeBron James dons driving gloves for 1am drive after getting swept by Kings

LeBron James knows perfectly well how to overcome a tough loss as evident from the latest stories that the Lakers superstar shared on his Instagram account. LeBron is famed for his car listening sessions, where he frequently posts videos of himself vibing to music.

LeBron’s love for wheels and music is also quite evident from his impressive list of car collections and frequent linkups with rappers and musicians. On Wednesday night, the NBA star took to his Instagram stories to share several videos of himself enjoying a low-key 'Drive-Ryan-Gosling-vibe’ while wearing stylish brown driving gloves.

The video offered a glimpse of the 20-time NBA All-Star's favorite songs from the 90s as he vibed to classics such as 'Lose Control' by Silk, 'There U Go' by Johnny Gill, 'I Don’t Want To Do Anything' by Mary J Blige, and 'Read Your Mind' by Avant.

Here's a look at videos posted by LeBron James on Instagram:

At one point, the future Hall of Famer started wiggling his fingers as if he was playing a keyboard, perhaps in a subtle nod to the musical talents of his eldest son, Bronny James.

The post came hours after the 120-107 defeat against the Sacramento Kings, during which he logged 40 minutes on the court and finished with 18 points. The loss to the Kings stings even more as it keeps the Lakers winless against them this season.

The Lakers' hopes for a guaranteed playoff spot also took a hit, but were not shattered. With 15 games remaining, they'll need to fight hard to secure a top-six seed and avoid the play-in tournament.

LeBron James reveals his pre-match Spotify playlist

LeBron James' star power extends beyond the court. In addition to being close friends with many of the famous artists, LeBron is a bona fide music enthusiast as well.

He's been spotted alongside influential artists such as Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar.

Fans no longer have to wonder what LeBron James listens to before hitting the court. Whether it's workouts or warm-ups, after his favorite numbers were revealed to the public. LeBron relies on this curated list of tracks to enter the zone and achieve peak performance.

Spotify Music recently shared a playlist of his favorite tracks. Titled “This Is LeBron James,” the NBA superstar's playlist, features hits from the early ’90s to the present day, including Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eminem, J. Cole, Biggie Smalls, DMX, Kanye West, Eazy-E and more.

Listen to LeBron's playlist below.

