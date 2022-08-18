How good has Bronny James been in high school? Analyzing LeBron James' son's NBA potential

LeBron James of the LA Lakers has often been crystal clear about his desire to suit-up alongside his eldest son, Bronny James, in an NBA game. Given the way LeBron operates, this dream is probably very close to reality. LeBron James has just finished his 19th season in the league, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Bronny James, on the other hand, is making waves at the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles – displaying promising growth. Bronny is a 6-foot-3-inch guard who is adept at handling as well as shooting the ball.

Recently, Bronny James made the news for a wild coast-to-coast dunk against the French U-18 team in Paris – in the Club Basketball Euro Tour. The dunk was extraordinarily identical to what his father LeBron James does on a regular basis.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Jalen Rose has smoke for Skip Bayless after his tweet criticizing Bronny James’ dunk Jalen Rose has smoke for Skip Bayless after his tweet criticizing Bronny James’ dunk 💨😂 https://t.co/maRI7lhxCi

Bronny James wasn’t an instant starter on the Sierra Canyon team. He had to bide his time despite being one of the most famous players in the school. Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, was a part of the team as well, before transferring to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Analyzing LeBron James’ son’s NBA potential

The road to becoming an NBA player is not very easy, even for someone whose family has roots in the league. Michael Jordan’s sons Marcus and Jeffery were among the few who tried to make it, but subsequently chose another path.

However, LeBron James’ influence on Bronny is not about paving an easy path for the guard, but about giving him the right opportunities and access. Being LeBron James’ son is going to give Bronny access to some of the best trainers and coaches in the sport. Bronny James needs to show the same determination his father did, making the most of the opportunities that came his way.

Bronny is already showing sparks of what his dad took some time to develop, which is a great passing ability as well as a refined jump shot. He will soon be faced with the decision to play in college or go to a pro league that accepts 18-year-olds. The minimum age to be eligible for the NBA Draft is 19, which makes the 2024 NBA Draft the earliest possibility for Bronny.

Bronny James has reportedly received offers from multiple colleges, including the University of Michigan, Ohio State, University of Southern California, University of Oregon, and the University of Kentucky.

Kyle Boone of CBS interviewed Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports' director of scouting, who spoke about Bronny James’s potential of making the NBA.

“His father has already said he wants to play next to him in the NBA, and his father is probably the most influential person in all of basketball. Do I think he's going to be NBA ready in two years?

"No, probably not, based on what we're seeing now. But, I wouldn't bet against LeBron's ability to dictate those terms if that's what he wants.”

With the guidance of LeBron James, Bronny could mature into what his family envisions for him. It will be interesting to see what trajectory does Bronny James’ basketball career takes.

