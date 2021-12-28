Listing LeBron James’ 3 highest assist NBA playoff games of his career

LeBron James of the LA Lakers always had good court vision and awareness to find an open teammate. His playmaking was instrumental to the championship he won with the Cleveland Cavaliers and recently with the Lakers, as he dictated the offensive flow.

James is inching closer to Oscar Robertson’s NBA career record of 9,887 assists, as he is eighth all-time with 9,840.

LeBron James, who turns 37 on Thursday, has not slowed down. He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. His assists average is down from his career average of 7.4 per game. But that dip is because he has more scoring responsibilities after Los Angeles brought in Russell Westbrook to handle much of the playmaking.

James can dominate on both ends of the floor, and he has done so on many occasions in the playoffs.

Here are LeBron James' top assists games in the playoffs.

No. 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors, 2017 – 14 assists

On June 4, 2017, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailed 1-0 as they entered Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

James was efficient from the tipoff, scoring 10 points on 57.1% shooting in the first quarter. Steph Curry, despite missing a number of shots early, made 10 free throws in the first quarter. At halftime, trailing by only three points, James had already logged a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.

All NBA💽 @AllNBAs



LBJ: 33.6 PPG - 12.0 RPG - 10.0 APG - 1.4 SPG - 1.0 BPG - 63% TS



KD: 35.2 PPG - 8.2 RPG - 5.4 APG - 1.0 SPG - 1.6 BPG - 70% TS



Is this the greatest playoff dual of all time? LeBron James vs Kevin Durant in the 2017 NBA Finals:LBJ: 33.6 PPG - 12.0 RPG - 10.0 APG - 1.4 SPG - 1.0 BPG - 63% TSKD: 35.2 PPG - 8.2 RPG - 5.4 APG - 1.0 SPG - 1.6 BPG - 70% TSIs this the greatest playoff dual of all time? LeBron James vs Kevin Durant in the 2017 NBA Finals:LBJ: 33.6 PPG - 12.0 RPG - 10.0 APG - 1.4 SPG - 1.0 BPG - 63% TS KD: 35.2 PPG - 8.2 RPG - 5.4 APG - 1.0 SPG - 1.6 BPG - 70% TS Is this the greatest playoff dual of all time? https://t.co/4m13oALnjM

The Golden State Warriors picked up their offense in the second half, taking the game 132-113. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Curry combined for 46 points in the second half. James finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists, logging an efficient triple-double. The Cavaliers eventually lost the Finals in five games.

No. 2: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, 2015 – 14 assists

During the 2014-15 season, the Chicago Bulls boasted a roster of well-known names like Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose and Pau Gasol. They faced off against James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals in a series that lasted six games. On May 8, 2015, the series was tied at 1-1 and the Cavaliers visited the United Center for Game 3.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Heat & Lakers will face off in the NBA Finals. Michelle Lambert, who adopted Jimmy Butler when he was homeless teenager, told me in 2015 that LeBron James's sneakers were banned in her house because wearing them would be "disrespectful" to Butler after Heat/Bulls playoff battles Heat & Lakers will face off in the NBA Finals. Michelle Lambert, who adopted Jimmy Butler when he was homeless teenager, told me in 2015 that LeBron James's sneakers were banned in her house because wearing them would be "disrespectful" to Butler after Heat/Bulls playoff battles https://t.co/BWOuU9rk48

James led the Cavaliers with 27 points and 14 assists in 44 minutes. Rose had a strong night for the Bulls, with a line of 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, helping the Bulls edge the Cavaliers 99-96. The major reason for the loss was James’ poor shooting from deep and seven turnovers.

No. 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 2020 – 16 assists

James and the LA Lakers met the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Blazers took the eighth spot after Damian Lillard was locked in during the seeding games.

Lillard continued his high-level performance, scoring 15 points on 83.3% shooting in the first quarter, while LeBron James and his teammates did not drop their shots.

Luka and LeBron Stats @GOATDoncic7 In Game 1 of the First Round of the 2020 Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James became the first player in NBA History to have at least 20 points, 15 assists, and 15 rebounds in a Playoff Game. In Game 1 of the First Round of the 2020 Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James became the first player in NBA History to have at least 20 points, 15 assists, and 15 rebounds in a Playoff Game. https://t.co/bUaKzQP0rp

James started distributing in the second quarter, dishing seven assists and scoring six points to bring the Lakers back into the game. But the backcourt pair Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were a handful, scoring a combined 55 points. The Trail Blazers came out victorious in Game 1 despite James’ triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.

The Lakers lost 100-93 but went on to win the next four games, finishing the series 4-1.

