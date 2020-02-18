LeBron James' first children's book, 'I PROMISE' set for a release in August

LeBron James' first children's book, 'I PROMISE' is set for a release in August

LeBron James has earned a lot of titles and has deserved every one of them. Sporting success apart, his off-court philanthropic work is something that makes him a great human being and one of the most loved sports personality in the world. In a recent shift in his off-court activities, he has now entered the space of children's storybook writing, and his first book 'I Promise' will be published this August.

'I Promise' has been written by James and illustrated by Nina Mata - an award-winning artist. This book aims to motivate and guide children through their lives and help them become the best version of themselves.

Being a part of the I Promise program of the Lebron James Family Foundation, this venture includes a two-book deal with the HarperCollins Publishers. The next book of the deal is for middle-grade students and set to release in the summer of 2021.

A n illustration from the upcoming LeBron James book

We might have heard about James getting involved in something like this for the first time, but James was no stranger to the books in his childhood. In the recently concluded All-Star Game, he expressed his love for the books and disclosed that he was a prolific reader as a kid and used to read every article of the Sports Illustrated.

These were his exact words according to USA Today:

"I used to be like one of the only kids in school who used to read newspapers. I would read ‘Sports Illustrated’ all the way through. I would read all the articles. I wouldn’t just look at the photos. And I would rent out books, too, at the library in downtown Akron. I would read basketball encyclopedia books, just trying to learn the history."

Also read | LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant in All-Star milestone