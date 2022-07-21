“LeBron James does not have to go play in the Drew League, that’s insane, he’s in year 20” - Draymond Green says LeBron James playing in the Drew League is monumental

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made headlines when it was announced that he would participate in the Drew League games. The Drew League games are one of the most hyped events in the basketball world. There's been no shortage of superstars participating in the games during the NBA's offseason.

James wasn't the only notable star who played in the game. He played alongside Chicago Bulls star wing DeMar DeRozan. James had basketball fans in the area lining up hours before the doors opened. They were eager for a chance to get an up-close look at the Lakers superstar.

One fan who was eager to watch was none other than Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green. Speaking recently on his eponymous show, the Warriors forward went in depth about how remarkable it was to see LeBron playing in those games. This was based on the fact that everyone who went up against James was determined to give their best outing.

"Bron going to play in the Drew League like that's monumental, like Lebron James does not have to go play in the Drew League. That's insane. He's in year 20 by the way, still going to play in the Drew League.

"I thought that was absolutely incredible, and you know to watch the intensity level... you have to understand the dynamic in things like, that happening okay, so it's Lebron James which everyone wants their opportunity to say, 'I did x to LeBron James. I scored on Lebron. I got a stop. I stripped him, I blocked his shot... and most importantly I beat him...'"

LeBron James looks to get Los Angeles Lakers back on track

LeBron and Warriors forward Draymond Green

This will be a crucial upcoming season for LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers. A disappointing season saw the team finish in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Fans will be eager to see what type of response the Lakers have in the 2022-23 season.

James will be getting ready for his 20th season in the NBA. He has continued to showcase his ability to be a dominant force on the court. In his last season with the Lakers, LeBron went on to post averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

Health and inconsistent performances played a huge role in the Lakers disappointing last year. If players like LeBron and Anthony Davis can stay healthy this year, the Lakers could be poised for a bounce back season.

