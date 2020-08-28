LeBron James was the go-to guy inside the bubble, as the NBA stared at a loss of over 1 Billion USD

In the wake of Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake's shooting at the hand of law enforcement authorities, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out the game five of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The decision to not play the NBA playoffs fixture was taken before the game. However, in a statement released by the NBA, it is has been confirmed that the playoffs will resume.

NBA players and organizations came out in support of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their game against Orlando Magic. Notable NBA players like LeBron James also appreciated Milwaukee Bucks' decision to forfeit their game against the Magic.

The NBA issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/8xvdWFoq3C — NBA (@NBA) August 27, 2020

The rest of the games scheduled for the day were also cancelled, with Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, OKC Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers choosing to not play their games.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks star on Golden State Warriors' radar, multiple teams looking to acquire Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans

LeBron James was the first person Donovan Mitchell contacted after the Bucks-Magic debacle

According to a report published by the Athletic, Utah Jazz shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell contacted LeBron James as soon as the news of Bucks refusing to play against the Magic broke out. He also spoke to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and discussed what the next step would be.

Multiple players throughout the league were either surprised by the Bucks’ decision to protest without telling anyone else — not the Magic nor any other team.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

NBA would have faced a huge loss if the playoffs didn't continue

Advertisement

The cost of not playing would have been tremendous for all involved. There was about $1 billion in national TV money riding on the playoffs. With nearly one round complete, it’s not known how much the league would have had to pay back to TV channels but the cost would be substantial.

Beyond that, the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement likely would have been cancelled, and the owners would have locked the players out until a new, less generous deal for the players was reached.

It would be interesting to see the league's next action. These games will either be replayed in a few days or get cancelled. But the message is loud and clear- the NBA is not afraid to speak against police brutality.

Also read: 'President Trump is willing to work with them' - Jared Kushner plans to reach out to LeBron James following NBA boycott