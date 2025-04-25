"LeBron James is gonna go sicko mode tonight" - Drake's $620,000 wild bet on Timberwolves toppling Lakers sparks chaos among NBA fans

Rapper Drake put his bet against his former friend, LeBron James. On Friday, the LA Lakers are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3 of their first-round series. The series is tied 1-1, and Minnesota has home-court advantage.
On his Instagram story, the rapper, legally known as Aubrey Drake Graham, posted that he had a $620,000 bet against James and the Lakers. The two were once close, but Graham's beef with Kendrick Lamar damaged their relationship. The friendship they once had was forgotten after the four-time NBA champion was seen attending Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends."
The Lakers are coming off a 94-85 victory in Game 2. They were led by Luka Doncic, who had 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. However, the artist behind the song "Passionfruit" doesn't believe LA has what it takes to win in front of Minnesota's crowd.
"Lemme see sum real quick Ant," Drake posted.
Fans saw this and revealed their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.
"LeBron is gonna go sicko mode tonight," a fan said.
"Drake Curse activated which means the Lakers will win tonight," another fan commented.
"Well... Ant man needs to prepare for vacation now," one fan posted.
Other fans talked about Graham's bet made them root for the Lakers.
"Just became a Lakers fan for the night," a fan tweeted.
"Dang, now I have to root for the Lakers," another fan commented.
"His luck has been bad lately, so the Lakers gonna win tonight! 😂😂," one fan wrote.
Drake and LeBron James used to be close
It started when Aubrey Drake Graham became involved in a beef with Kendrick Lamar. The two artists went back and forth, releasing diss tracks attacking each other. However, the final blow was when the California-born musician released the song "Not Like Us."
The song became an instant hit and was played everywhere. Even after the beef had died down, Lamar saw significant success with the song. This led him to have a concert in Compton, where many celebrities came to attend. NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook even joined K-Dot and the other rappers.
LeBron James was seen in attendance. It's known that the Lakers' star is close with Drake.
This started the passive-aggressive beef between James and the Canadian celebrity. In February, Graham took a slight at the four-time MVP when he changed some lyrics to his song. It went from "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?" to "How I go from 6 to 23, but not LeBron, man."
