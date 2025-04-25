"LeBron James is gonna go sicko mode tonight" - Drake's $620,000 wild bet on Timberwolves toppling Lakers sparks chaos among NBA fans

Rapper Drake put his bet against his former friend, LeBron James. On Friday, the LA Lakers are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3 of their first-round series. The series is tied 1-1, and Minnesota has home-court advantage.

Ad

On his Instagram story, the rapper, legally known as Aubrey Drake Graham, posted that he had a $620,000 bet against James and the Lakers. The two were once close, but Graham's beef with Kendrick Lamar damaged their relationship. The friendship they once had was forgotten after the four-time NBA champion was seen attending Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends."

The Lakers are coming off a 94-85 victory in Game 2. They were led by Luka Doncic, who had 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. However, the artist behind the song "Passionfruit" doesn't believe LA has what it takes to win in front of Minnesota's crowd.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lemme see sum real quick Ant," Drake posted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The rapper posted his bet against James and the Lakers on Instagram

Fans saw this and revealed their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Ad

"LeBron is gonna go sicko mode tonight," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Drake Curse activated which means the Lakers will win tonight," another fan commented.

"Well... Ant man needs to prepare for vacation now," one fan posted.

Other fans talked about Graham's bet made them root for the Lakers.

"Just became a Lakers fan for the night," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dang, now I have to root for the Lakers," another fan commented.

"His luck has been bad lately, so the Lakers gonna win tonight! 😂😂," one fan wrote.

Drake and LeBron James used to be close

It started when Aubrey Drake Graham became involved in a beef with Kendrick Lamar. The two artists went back and forth, releasing diss tracks attacking each other. However, the final blow was when the California-born musician released the song "Not Like Us."

Ad

The song became an instant hit and was played everywhere. Even after the beef had died down, Lamar saw significant success with the song. This led him to have a concert in Compton, where many celebrities came to attend. NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook even joined K-Dot and the other rappers.

LeBron James was seen in attendance. It's known that the Lakers' star is close with Drake.

This started the passive-aggressive beef between James and the Canadian celebrity. In February, Graham took a slight at the four-time MVP when he changed some lyrics to his song. It went from "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?" to "How I go from 6 to 23, but not LeBron, man."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More