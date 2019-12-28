LeBron James Injury Update: Lakers expect LeBron to play on Saturday against Trail Blazers

LeBron James aggravated his groin injury during the Christmas Day clash against the Clippers

LeBron James missed the game against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday due to a groin injury. James' 2018-19 season was ruined due to the same, and that is why it is a cause of great concern for the fans and the Los Angeles Lakers management.

After missing the game against Denver, LeBron made a return on Chrismas night against teh Los Angeles Clippers but had a collision with Patrick Beverley early on in the 1st quarter and was seen in some pain. He managed to play the game through, but the right side of his groin was still a cause of concern.

According to Shams Charania, there's some positive news for Lakers fans as James will travel with the team to Portland and is expected to play against the Trail Blazers.

LeBron's fitness a priority

James dropped 23 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds against the Clippers. He put up considerable numbers but was not the same explosive self and the main cause of concern was his re-aggravated groin injury.

The Lakers will play back to back this weekend, and if James plays against the Blazers, then we expect him to miss the game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, next week's schedule for the Lakers is a bit relaxing as they play four consecutive games at home and that too, against the low ranked teams. They will have the opportunity to rest LeBron then, as keeping the star healthy should be the Lakers' first priority for now.