LeBron James Injury Update: Latest on 20-time All-Star's status against San Antonio Spurs (February 23)

Before the All-Star weekend, LeBron James mentioned he wasn't fully fit. Despite this, the 20-time All-Star participated in the weekend's events but only played 13 minutes before exiting the game.

The LA Lakers star did not play against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday for the first night of the back-to-back. The team got severely outplayed, losing 128-110 on the road at the Chase Center, tying the season series with the Warriors.

James missed the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break due to a sore left ankle and chose to sit out again on Thursday to allow further rest and treatment for his ankle following the break. He is listed as day-to-day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James injury update ahead of Spurs clash

LeBron James was rested during the first game of the Lakers' back-to-back series as he continues to deal with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. This condition also led to limited participation in the All-Star Game.

The decision appears to be a precautionary measure to manage his condition. The Lakers' medical team plans to assess him again early Friday, and pending no additional discomfort in his ankle, he is anticipated to be available for tonight's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Should he return, it is expected that James will resume his usual role and minutes in the lineup.

Expand Tweet

What happened to LeBron James?

James is managing left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, a condition not caused by a specific incident but potentially due to cumulative strain.

Given his extensive career, spanning 21 seasons with considerable playing time, this type of injury isn't unexpected.

Recent years have seen James facing more health challenges, highlighting the impact of his long and demanding career on his body.

LeBron James stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Over 21 years, he has played the San Antonio Spurs 42 times, going 22-20, while averaging 27.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

In the last matchup, a 129-115 Lakers defeat on Dec. 15, James logged 36 minutes, ending the night with 23 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists on a subpar shooting night, going 7 of 17 and 2 of 6 from beyond the arc, including a net -28 for the game.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers?

The game between the Spurs and the LA Lakers will be broadcast locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SW-SA for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It will also be available for livestreaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.