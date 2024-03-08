LeBron James Injury Update: Latest on 4x NBA champion's status against Bucks (March 8)

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as questionable for the inaugural season series matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena.

Although James exited early from the game against the Sacramento Kings, his current status is consistent with previous designations regarding his condition. The Lakers gave up a 19-point lead in the 130-120 loss to the Kings.

The setback against the Kings resulted in LA's second loss within three matches, adjusting their season record to 34-30. The challenge of escaping the play-in zone for the playoffs becomes increasingly challenging.

LeBron James injury update

The LA Lakers received a bit of reassuring news regarding LeBron James's condition. His recent trip to the locker room during the Kings game was due to an ongoing issue with his left ankle rather than a new injury.

Speaking to reporters afterward, James disclosed that his left ankle has been problematic for months.

He experienced a flare-up late in Wednesday's game, suggesting that while the injury is persistent, it may not be immediately severe.

James expressed a lack of optimism regarding the improvement of his ankle injury as the season enters its final stretch. He seems to be preparing for the possibility that the condition may not be significantly better before the end of the season.

What happened to LeBron James?

With just under four minutes remaining in the final quarter, LeBron exited the game and made his way directly to the locker room, not returning to the sidelines. However, he did address the media post-game, indicating that the injury concerns his ankle, an issue he has been contending with for the majority of the season.

In the last two months, James has faced challenges with an injury to his left foot, leading to him missing LA's first game after the All-Star break while he underwent treatment.

Despite this setback, the four-time MVP has participated in every game since his brief hiatus, although he has consistently been mentioned in the injury reports.

The experienced player, now in his 21st season, showed no signs of limping during the match, suggesting the possibility of recurring pain in his foot. Fans are eagerly awaiting positive updates regarding his condition, hopeful for favorable news about his recovery.