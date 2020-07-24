It is always fun to see banter-filled exchanges between players on social media. Whether it is about an upcoming game between them or another sport, it always ends up entertaining fans like us.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two all-time greats - tough competitors who give their hundred percent every time they are on the court. But today, they had a hilarious exchange off the court.

LeBron James ridicules Kevin Durant’s favourite football team on Twitter

NFL team Washington Redskins landed in trouble recently when they were asked to change the name of their team.

The team’s name has racist connotations and as the ongoing Black Lives Matter picked up pace in the United States, it was pointed out that the American football team needs to remove ‘Redskins’ from their name. They then chose to temporarily rename the team to 'Washington Football Team'.

Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets' star small forward, is a Washington native and a Washington Football Team (formerly Redskins) fan. He responded to a tweet sent by LA Lakers star LeBron James, who was disappointed that even after a lengthy board meeting, the team could only come up with a dour name like Washington Football Team.

Kevin Durant responded with a GIF, to which LeBron James responded by tweeting that he was planning to check on Durant to see if he was okay. To that, Durant replied with excitement, saying "WE BACK!!"

WE BACK!! 😂😂 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 23, 2020

Damian Lillard believes LeBron James is the MVP for 19/20 season

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has had a stellar season. He was on a tear before the lockdown got imposed. At one point, it was safe to say that he was in the MVP conversation.

In a chat with Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show, Lillard revealed that according to him, LeBron James is the NBA MVP for this season.

He said -

“I don’t think you can go wrong with LeBron or Giannis. But in my opinion, it’s LeBron.”

“Just because they’re the number one seed in the Western Conference. And I feel like he’s had a dominant season… In year 17? Leading the league in assists.”

LeBron James has turned the LA Lakers' fortunes around this season after missing out on the playoffs last year with them. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have formed a formidable partnership for the LA Lakers. LeBron James will be looking to lead them to their 17th and his fourth NBA championship when the competition resumes on July 30th.

