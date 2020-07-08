‘LeBron James leads by example not words,’ says guard Danny Green in praise of NBA icon

LA Lakers shooting guard Danny Green recently spoke to the media ahead of the NBA return in Orlando

LA Lakers guard Danny Green spoke about Lebron James and what he has done recently with regard to Black Lives Matter

LA Lakers sharp shooting guard Danny Green, who was signed by the Los Angeles franchise in July 2019, spoke to the media on his fitness level for the quickly approaching return date of the NBA 2019-20 season restart.

He addressed a couple of issues. First, he spoke out on the leadership skills of his teammate LeBron James:

* @DGreen_14 on @KingJames during this time: “He hasn’t changed at all. He’s been the leader he’s always been since Day 1 ... he doesn’t just lead with his words but by example. He’s been great." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 7, 2020

LeBron James considered the best player of his generation is looking to win his fourth NBA title this time with LA Lakers.

In another tweet by Mike Trudel, a LA Lakers reporter Danny Gree said:

Green on where he’s at physically: “I’m pretty solid, I feel pretty good.” Green said he’s been going pretty hard to stay in shape and stay ready. Of course, “you can’t simulate playing 5-on-5.” He said he’s probably at around 80%. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 7, 2020

The true worry for all NBA teams and players, as Danny Green put it, is no matter how much practice or shoot around a player engages in there is no substitute for the effect and pace a real live game places on the body.

Danny Green is a Key member of the LA Lakers Rebuild

Danny Green signed a two-year 30 million dollar contract to play for the LA Lakers. At age 33 years old, the layoff due to COVID-19 has been frustrating for fans and players alike.

Danny Green is averaging 25.1 minutes per game for the LA Lakers this season and 8.2 points per game. For his career, Danny Green is 40.2% from the three-point arc and the LA Lakers are 17th best in the NBA in 3 point percentage. They will need Danny Green at his very best to avoid their long-range shooting being a weakness in the playoffs.

Return to the Playoffs for the LA Lakers

2020 will mark a return to the playoffs for the storied LA Lakers franchise. Its been seven long years since they last made a postseason appearance and even the acquisition of LeBron James last season did not help their fortunes. However, a rebuild of the roster of which Anthony Davis and Danny green are key members of has LA Lakers fans expecting not only a 2020 NBA Playoff appearance but a 2020 NBA Finals win.