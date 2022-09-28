John Stockton, Chris Paul, Steve Nash and more : 5 NBA stars who have more assists than Lebron James as he is expected to pass Magic Johnson on the NBA all-time assist leader list this season

LeBron James is rapidly approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's regular season scoring record. However, that isn't the only record he's closing in on. James has the seventh-most assists in league history and is 97 assists away from passing Magic Johnson. With a career average of 7.4 assists per game, LeBron will likely pass Magic this season.

In the 2019-20 season, LeBron James posted career-high assist numbers, averaging more than 10 assists per game for the first time. The season saw him adopt a point-forward role that helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship.

With LeBron James rapidly closing in on the historic feat, we're counting down the five players ahead of him on the all-time assist ladder.

#5 - Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Mark Jackson is in fifth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard. Drafted by the Knicks in 1987, Jackson bounced around teams throughout his 18 seasons. With notable stints in New York and Indiana, Jackson racked up 10,334 assists during his career.

While current NBA fans know him as a commentator, Jackson's place as one of the best passers in league history cannot be questioned. As the 1997 league assists leader, Jackson averaged 11.4 assists per game. Jackson is just under 300 assists ahead of LeBron James on the leaderboard.

#4 - Steve Nash

Steve Nash - Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament

In 4th place on the all-time assist leaderboard is NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash. Throughout Nash's 18 seasons in the league, the Canadian superstar cemented his place as one of the best passers in the NBA. A five-time NBA assists leader, Nash won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons.

Nash's assist numbers are impressive because he averaged more than 10 assists per game seven times. With a career total of 10,335 assists, one more than Mark Jackson, James will need just under 300 assists to overtake Nash on the leaderboard.

#3 - Chris Paul

Chris Paul - Indiana Pacers v Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul has proven himself as one of the best point guards in the league in his 17 seasons. As a five-time NBA assists leader, Paul has averaged more than 10 assists per game seven times throughout his storied career.

While an NBA championship has thus far eluded him, Paul's place among the best point guards of all time cannot be disputed. The #3 all-time assist leader sits nearly a thousand assists ahead of LeBron James on the leaderboard.

Jason Kidd - Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks - Game Five

Few names are as synonymous with the point guard role as Jason Kidd. A ten-time NBA All-Star, Kidd averaged nearly 10 assists per game in just his second season in the league. Little did NBA fans at the time know that Kidd would become one of the league's best passers. A five-time NBA assists leader, Kidd showed fans that he could distribute the ball efficiently regardless of what team he played on.

As NBA fans know, Kidd is currently the coach of the Dallas Mavericks. As it stands right now, LeBron James is two thousand assists behind Kidd on the all-time leaderboard.

#1 - John Stockton

John Stockton - 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA all-time assists leader, John Stockton, is among the greatest point guards of all time. The Utah Jazz Hall of Famer led the NBA in assists in nine of his 19 seasons.

Known as one of the most durable players of all time, Stockton proved season after season that he was one of the greatest passers in league history. As the only man to record more than 15,000 assists, Stockton is nearly 6,000 ahead of LeBron James.

