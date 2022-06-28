"We clearly understand if I'm LeBron James that's not a road I wanna go down... I'm not going back to the past" - NBA analyst implores LeBron James to avoid re-uniting with Kyrie Irving

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving may reunite this summer. The two were teammates in Cleveland from 2014 to 2017, and they even won one NBA championship together.

Unfortunately for James and company, Irving wanted to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. After Irving's departure in 2017, LeBron left for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

The fantastic duo may reunite in 2022. No doubt both are amazing players, but it's questionable how well they would fit in playing together again. After all, there is a reason why the point guard wanted out of Cleveland.

The Irving-Nets drama continues, but it may end up with the superstar guard getting shipped off to Los Angeles.

LeBron James should think twice before reuniting with Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has dealt with a lot of issues since leaving Cleveland. He wanted to be the main man in Boston, but he ended up leaving the Celtics after just two years.

The point guard then joined the Brooklyn Nets, but he's only played less than half of available games in three seasons with them. Last season, Irving defied the vaccine mandate, which allowed him to participate in only 29 games.

Lebron James and Kyrie Irving reuniting may not be a perfect scenario.

Freddie Coleman, a popular NBA analyst, doesn't think the Los Angeles superstar should reunite with his former teammate.

"We always talk about life lessons. If you forget the past, you're doomed to repeat it. If I'm LeBron James, I'm not going back to the past. I'm not going to do that again. I'm gonna wish Kyrie Irving well and say, 'Man, maybe in another lifetime,'" said Coleman.

He pointed out that it's best for Irving and LeBron to go their separate ways.

"Sometimes it's best to let the past stay there. Sometimes it's best to say, yeah, that was what we had. Yeah, we fixed things from in terms of friendship, BFF, acquaintance, associate, whatever that is" Coleman continued.

Will the Lakers sign Irving?

Kyrie Irving is currently exploring sign-and-trade options with other NBA teams, and it appears that the Lakers are interested. The Brooklyn Nets don't want to give the point guard a huge contract extension, so it would be great for them to at least get something in return for him.

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are aggressively pursuing avenues to add talent to their roster. After missing the playoffs and winning only 33 games last season, they have to make some big roster moves this summer.

People "very close to the situation" believe Kyrie Irving is trying to join the Lakers, per @sam_amick. LeBron James is said to be "very open" to the possibility.

Everyone knows how good Kyrie Irving is on the court, but his availability is questionable. Furthermore, the 30-year-old guard causes a lot of drama wherever he goes, so it could be smart for LeBron and the Lakers to explore other options.

