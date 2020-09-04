LeBron James NBA Finals appearances - Ranked

LeBron James led LA Lakers are strong favourites for the NBA championship. The sixteen-time NBA champions will play the Houston Rockets in the western conference semi-finals tonight. LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever to grace the basketball court, and in this article, we will rank his NBA finals appearances.

Ranking LeBron James NBA finals appearances

#1- Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors 2016 (Cavs won 4-3)

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James delivered arguably the greatest NBA finals ever as the Cavaliers made an unlikely comeback to win the series after being 3-1 down.

#2- Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors 2017 (GSW won 4-1)

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Going up against all-time greats like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, LeBron James put up an insane display of his skills in the five games. He became the first NBA player to average a triple-double (33.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists per game) in the NBA Finals.

#3- Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors 2017 (GSW won 4-0)

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

After losing his partner in crime Kyrie Irving, LeBron James single-handedly went against one of the greatest teams of all time in GSW. Despite his 51 point effort in-game one, the Cavs got swept by the Warriors.

#4- Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs 2013 (Miami Heat won 4-3)

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

After winning the 2012 NBA finals, the Miami Heat faced the legendary San Antonio Spurs team coached by Gregg Popovich. People remember the series saving Ray Allen three, but LeBron James put up 37 points on 52.2% shooting, 12 rebounds and four assists in the iconic game six to take it to a game seven.

#5- Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors 2015

(GSW won 4-2)

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Despite losing Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving to injuries, LeBron James proved that he is capable of taking on multiple stars on his own as he averaged 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the series.

#6- Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder 2012 (Heat won 4-1)

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

After a disheartening loss to Dallas Mavericks in 2011, LeBron James was on a mission as he averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 44.1 minutes per game to win his first NBA championship.

#7- Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs 2014 (Spurs won 4-1)

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Despite leading his team in minutes, points, assists and rebounds, LeBron James could not lead his team to victory in the NBA finals against a strong and resolute San Antonio Spurs unit consisting of Kawhi Leonard and Tim Duncan.

#8- Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs 2007 (Spurs won 4-0)

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

In his first NBA finals appearance, LeBron James started off impressively but eventually could not sustain his performances against a tough San Antonio Spurs team coached by Gregg Popovich.

#9- Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks 2011 (Mavericks won 4-2)

Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Six

In his worst NBA finals performance ever, LeBron James did not rise to the occasion for the Miami Heat. He only scored 8 points in game four of the series as Dirk Nowitzki lead the Dallas Mavericks to glory.

