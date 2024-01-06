LeBron James is in his 21st season in the NBA. In a league where players are shipped with almost no prior communication, James has never been traded. The few occasions that he switched teams has been on his own terms in free agency. While this isn’t the first time when James has been a part of a struggling team, he has previously always finished his contract before seeking greener pasture.

However, at 39 years old and still one-and-a-half years left on his contract, now could be the right time for LeBron James to demand a trade for the first time in his career.

While a player of James’ caliber has never been traded, it’s a fun exercise shortlisting the teams that could approach the LA Lakers for a deal. It’s worth noting that the teams have been selected keeping James’ title aspirations and legacy in mind.

LeBron James NBA trade ideas: 5 teams who could engage LA Lakers on a deal

#5. Washington Wizards

Could James be traded to the Washington Wizards?

This one seems almost impossible, but we are including it here just from a legacy standpoint. It’s no secret that James’ only competitor for the best player of all-time title is Michael Jordan.

The six-time champion finished his career with the Wizards. If James somehow leads the struggling Wizards to a playoff spot and then a long postseason run, the GOAT debate will surely swing in his favor.

Trade idea: James for Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and four future first-round picks.

Sportskeeda trade rating: 5/10

#4. LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard alongside James would form a formidable duo.

This one seems improbable as well but makes most sense for LeBron James and his family. Switching teams come with the tough task of relocating, which becomes especially hard if you have a family. If James is to move to the LA Clippers, relocating won’t be an issue as he will be playing in the same arena.

Trade idea: James for Terance Mann, Norman Powell, P.J. Tucker and two future first-round picks.

Sportskeeda trade rating: 6/10

#3. Philadelphia 76ers

James could elevate Joel Embiid's game to the next level in the postseason.

Joel Embiid and the 76ers have often threatened to excel in the playoffs but that hasn’t materialized yet. They are third in the East with a 23-11 record.

While Philly has been one of the most dominant teams this season, their recent postseason record doesn’t exude a lot of confidence. Pairing LeBron James alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey could prove to be the winning formula.

Trade idea: James for Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum and two first-round picks.

Sportskeeda trade rating: 7/10

#2. OKC Thunder

LeBron James could be the perfect leader for the young Thunder.

The Thunder have been the young team of the season so far. They are second in the West with a 23-11 record. Many analysts believe the team to be a piece away from a championship. What if that missing piece is James? Imagine him next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

With James likely to keep playing at this level for another few years, OKC could win as many as two titles of the next three.

Trade idea: James for Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe and three first-rounders as OKC could have as many as 15 picks in the first round of the next seven drafts.

Sportskeeda trade rating: 7.5/10

#1. Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and James together would be among the all-time best duos in any sports.

No trade for LeBron James makes more sense than a move to Golden State as it works on two levels.

First, it solves the relocation issue a bit, as James will still remain in California. Second, this trade sees the two most influential players of this generation, James and Steph Curry, team up for a final hurrah in the NBA. LeBron James will also get the chance to play alongside his close friend Draymond Green.

Trade idea: James for Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and two future first-round picks.

Sportskeeda trade rating: 8/10

