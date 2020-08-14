"LeBron James has OCD" Dudley reveals details about the Lakers players rooms in the NBA bubble

The LeBron James led LA Lakers are the strongest contenders for the NBA championship. They finished the regular season as the first seed in the western conference and now await the play in tournament to see who their match-up is going to be in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

That was AMAZING!!!!!!!! S/O the Suns for that. Damn I miss my family! 😢😢😢❤️❤️ #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/SSA8Dknpn3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

Jared Dudley spills the beans on LeBron James' room in the NBA bubble

Jared Dudley was signed by the LA Lakers for locker room presence and crucial minutes off the bench. The veteran forward has been a key addition and has played his role really well. He has averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game this NBA season. Jared Dudley recently spilled the beans on the kind of rooms his LA Lakers teammates have. He was quoted saying

“Dion’s got a great vibe to his room, different hookah,” Dudley said. “Bron has OCD, where it’s super clean and very nice and spacious. Kuz has the night cap of the stars and all that. It depends on what kind of vibe you’re going for. I like AD’s and Bron’s rooms, because they got the candles. I had my wife send me some candles. I got my room smelling good now.”

The NBA bubble has been a successful experiment for the organization and the season restart hasn't been hindered at all. However, due to the rules and regulations imposed by the NBA organization all the teams in the bubble are currently heavily understaffed. The NBA has only allowed the teams to enter the bubble with minimum number of personnel.

That's it for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/plOIkdr7Md — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 13, 2020

The LA Lakers are one of the teams who have adjusted to life in the NBA bubble which has led to players and management distributing work amongst themselves. There were reports about how LA Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka was helping out the team in shooting drills.

Also read: LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Match Preview - August 14th, 2020

It has been revealed that LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has had to carry his own ice bucket around the Walt Disney World complex. But LeBron James is taking these unusual responsibilities with humility which shows his off-the-court demeanour. LeBron James was recently asked about how he was feeling after the LA Lakers win against the western conference rivals Denver Nuggets. He responded by saying

Advertisement

“I feel like my legs have gotten better and better, my game has improved more and more, I’m getting more and more comfortable with the bubble”

LeBron James will be looking to add another NBA championship to his name . He has been in prolific form this season and is a contender for the NBA MVP award.

Also read: 'Besides my son being born, that was like the best day of my life' - Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recalls workout with NBA legend Kobe Bryant