LeBron James opens up on his pairing with Anthony Davis; says it's "everything I expected and more"

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

It was obvious that Anthony Davis' 37-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers along with his monstrous intensity on the defensive end would draw massive accolades from his peers.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron James showered his teammate with some well-deserved compliments and expressed how the Brow has surpassed his expectations thus far:

"It's everything I expected and more. Obviously, that's why I wanted him here. When you get a generational talent like that and you got an opportunity to get him, you just try to do whatever you can to get him", admitted James.

With the Los Angeles Lakers leading the Western Conference (47-13), Davis has been posting impressive numbers in 26.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest for the Purple and Gold this season.

James and Davis are arguably the best duo in the league right now and the Lakers on their way to making the NBA Finals. While James is in the running for the MVP hardware, Davis is the frontrunner to bag the DPOY award.

With only 22 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers faithful can't wait to see how their newest star contributes to their title run in the postseason.