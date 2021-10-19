LeBron James physical stats ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season: How much does the LA Lakers star weigh, vertical leap, wingspan, and more

LeBron James, since joining the NBA as the first overall pick of the 2003 draft, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players the league has ever seen. After failing to win a single NBA championship during his initial stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has won four rings so far and starts the 2021-22 NBA season hoping to add a fifth.

LeBron’s team, as always, cannot be discounted, especially after the Lakers signed Russell Westbrook during the offseason. They will also hope Anthony Davis has a better season with respect to injuries, with Rajon Rondo recently claiming that Davis’ target should be to win the MVP award.

While James is also looking for his fifth NBA MVP award, we take a look at his overall physical statistics ahead of the new season.

Taking a look at Lebron James' physical stats ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James is known to be one of the most athletic players that the NBA has ever seen. Former coaches have even claimed that James could just as easily have had a career in American football as well. Regardless, now at the age of 36, the LA Lakers star will start his 19th season overall and will be looking to add a couple of championships before he finally calls it quits.

While James is obviously not the same kind of monster player anymore, he still has more than enough left in his tank. The 2020-21 season was the 17th straight campaign in which he averaged at least 25 points per game. Below, we take a look at his detailed physical statistics:

Height : 6’8.5” (206 cm approx.)

: 6’8.5” (206 cm approx.) Weight : 110 kg (242 lbs)

: 110 kg (242 lbs) Wingspan : 7 feet (84 cm)

: 7 feet (84 cm) Body Measurements: Chest: 46 inches, Waist: 36 inches Biceps: 17 inches

Hence, while James is not the tallest and does not have the highest wingspan, it is his athletic abilities and hunger that have resulted in a humungously successful career. James will line up alongside the likes of Davis, Russell Westbrook and former teammate Rajon Rondo this season, with the LA Lakers tipped to be one of the huge favorites to win the NBA championship.

