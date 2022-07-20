“His love for the game is undeniable” - Kendrick Perkins says LeBron James playing in the Drew League is a huge deal, says he set the temperature for his Lakers teammate for the coming season

In what has been a chaotic NBA offseason, one of the biggest storylines of the past week was LeBron James' return to the Drew League. Kendrick Perkins believes his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate's return is a huge deal.

LeBron has been a top NBA superstar for almost two decades, but he has not played in the Drew League for over a decade. James' appearance for the game was an indication of his fitness for the upcoming season.

After a spectacular Drew League performance, Kendrick Perkins believes James did something huge for basketball. During a recent appearance on NBA Today, Perkins spoke about the importance of what James did by playing in the league.

"It's a huge deal. It's a huge deal for the game of basketball. It's a huge deal for LeBron James' health, and most importantly, it's a huge deal to show the world that LeBron James loves the game. His love for the game is undeniable."

LA Lakers star LeBron James has done plenty for the game of basketball throughout his career. James' decision to go all out in the Drew League could set the tone for the LA Lakers next season.

Kendrick Perkins believes that LeBron James set the temperature for his LA Lakers teammates.

Kendrick Perkins believes that James's Drew League performance will set the temperature for his LA Lakers teammates next season.

"So one, he set the temperature, and he set the tone for his team to let him know what this year is going to be about, and then it also showed his appreciation for the game. We're talking about LeBron James, who was just in a magazine [for] reaching a billion dollars."

After James's Drew League performance, it appears the LA Lakers are getting on the same page for next season.

Sky Sports NBA @SkySportsNBA The Los Angeles Lakers’ veteran trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook got together on a phone conversation during the first weekend of NBA Summer League to express their commitment to one another and vowing to make things work in LA, reports @YahooSportsNBA The Los Angeles Lakers’ veteran trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook got together on a phone conversation during the first weekend of NBA Summer League to express their commitment to one another and vowing to make things work in LA, reports @YahooSportsNBA. https://t.co/OMknjVOOua

Billionaire James could have easily sat out or played limited minutes in his Drew League appearance. Instead, James went out and put on a show for the crowd, much to Perkins' delight.

"His net worth is a billion dollars. Like when you're driving, you're playing right now, and the passion that he's playing with.

"Going and playing in front of a crowd that some of those people would never be able to see a LeBron James up close again in their life. That just shows you the love that he has for the game of basketball.

Given that the Drew League is built on the love for the game of basketball, King James' performance fits the theme. Now he will need to keep the moment for the LA Lakers heading into next season.

