LeBron James' production company SpringHill Entertainment listed among producers for new Adam Sandler movie 

NBA star LeBron James has been heavily involved with Hollywood recently. Following the release of his most recent movie, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' James will now be part of another exciting basketball-related film, 'Hustle,' starring Adam Sandler.

LeBron James' co-owned production company, SpringHill Entertainment, is among the producers listed for the Netflix movie. NBA player Juancho Hernangomez will star alongside Adam Sandler in the film.

The story revolves around a struggling NBA scout (Sandler) named Stanley Breen, who aims to revive his career and get back in the league. He does so by discovering a troubled overseas prospect, played by Hernangomez. It will be the NBA player's debut movie.

Oscar nominee Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster will also feature alongside Adam Sandler. The movie is directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Taylor Materne and Will Fetters wrote the script.

A handful of Philadelphia 76ers stars to feature in LeBron James-produced movie 'Hustle'

Doc Rivers and a few of his Philadelphia 76ers players will feature in the movie 'Hustle' as per Adam Sandler.

The movie's lead star, Adam Sandler, recently revealed that a handful of Philadelphia 76ers stars, including head coach Doc Rivers, will be making an appearance in the film.

Sandler revealed on "The Dan Patrick Show" that Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle will be among the Sixers players to feature in the film.

'Hustle's' filming began in Philadelphia in October 2020. Images of Tobias Harris on the film's set did the rounds on social media last week.

Tobias Harris on the set of Adam Sandler’s new movie being filmed in South Philadelphia. 🎥 🍿 #HereTheyCome | u/danimal1 pic.twitter.com/PYXh7St217 — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) August 26, 2021

Adam Sandler has always been a huge fan of basketball and is often spotted at pick-up games or working out on open courts. It comes as no surprise that LeBron James' production company, co-owned by Maverick Carter, agreed to go onboard to produce the movie.

LeBron James has been actively involved with Hollywood since moving to LA. This will be the first time he will be handling business on a large scale. That's because it will have a renowned actor like Adam Sandler playing the lead role in it.

He continues to build his brand off the court, and being a part of a movie like 'Hustle' seems like a great move.

