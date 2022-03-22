"Lebron James putting up numbers on these young boys" - Kendrick Perkins feels NBA's young generation should feel disrespected by LA Lakers talisman

Kendrick Perkins heaped praise on LA Lakers star LeBron James for his 38-point triple-double against his former team Cleveland Cavaliers. Perkins was in awe of James being able to dominate young players at age 37, year 19 of his NBA career.

The former player-turned NBA analyst didn't hesitate to say that young players need to feel disrespected when the 'old man,' LeBron, displays an unstoppable performance. Here's what Perkins tweeted:

"Lebron James putting up numbers on these young boys at the age of 37 years old is crazy to me! This man has literally dominated two generations. Low key these young boys should feel disrespected by the old man! Carry the hell on."

James currently leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 30 points per game. He's tied his second highest-scoring season in the league. He averaged 30 points per game during the 2007-08 season with the Cavaliers.

James has also managed to produce the goods at an efficient rate, making 52.3% of his shots from the field, including 35.4% from the 3-point range on 7.9 attempts.

LeBron James' LA Lakers starting to find their rhythm with ten games left in the regular season.

The LA Lakers have won two of their last three games. They looked promising during those matches and may have found their chemistry at this crucial juncture. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook seem to have figured out how to be efficient when on the floor together, which is positive for the team's benefit.

The duo have shared their playmaking responsibilities to great effect, tallying a combined 59 assists over the LA Lakers' last three games. The Lakers were in a great position to win all three matches.

They capitalized on their advantage against the Raptors and Cavaliers, but couldn't manage it against the Wizards, blowing a 16-point lead and losing the tie.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook last 3 games:



21.3 PPG

8.0 RPG

9.7 APG

53.2 FG%

8-16 3P



He is +29 in that span. Russell Westbrook last 3 games:21.3 PPG8.0 RPG9.7 APG53.2 FG%8-16 3PHe is +29 in that span. https://t.co/c3Q0NKCscA

LeBron and Co. are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers in their next match at home. A win against Joel Embiid and Co. would be a remarkable feat as it would give the LA Lakers great momentum as they aim to finish the regular season on a high.

It is going to be an uphill task to limit Embiid and Harden defensively, especially with Anthony Davis sidelined. Nevertheless, the Lakers have figured out a way to deal with teams that play big by starting Wenyen Gabriel and Dwight Howard alongside LeBron James on the frontcourt.

The LA Lakers have looked better defensively with Gabriel and Howard's inclusion, and that could help them limit Embiid to a great extent as they aim to claim their first back-to-back win since January 7th.

