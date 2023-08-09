LeBron James ratings for NBA 2K24: How much is the Lakers star rated?

With NBA 2K24 set to release on September 8th, the NBA community is eagerly awaiting the chance to play the newest iteration of the game. Over the years, four-time NBA champ LeBron James has repeatedly had one of the highest overall ratings in NBA 2k24.

Over the past few days, more and more reports have continued to surface regarding player overall ratings in NBA 2K24, with some confirmed, and others unconfirmed. In the case of LeBron James, it has been confirmed that he will be tied for the second-highest overall behind just Nikola Jokic, who has a 98 overall rating.

Behind him, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant will all have confirmed 96 overall ratings. The rating sees James fall from a 97 overall in NBA 2K23, which made him one of the highest-rated players.

Of course, with the NBA 2K24 team continuing to update ratings throughout the season, James could very well wind up getting a bump. At the same time, if he winds up seeing a decrease in his output, the game developers could bump him down to a 96 overall.

Looking at LeBron James' ratings in NBA 2K23 ahead of NBA 2K24 release

While LeBron James' rating may not match up exactly in NBA 2K24 when compared to NBA 2K23, it's clear that with a 96 overall many of his grades will stay the same. Given that, let's take a look at his grades for individual skills in NBA 2K23 to assess where he will likely fall in NBA 2K24.

When it comes to inside scoring, playmaking, physicals, IQ, and potential, LeBron James had grades of A+. In the case of inside defense and perimeter defense, LeBron James has grades of A.

When it comes to mid-range scoring and rebounding, James has A- grades, with his three-point shot also graded as a C, indicating the weakest part of his game.

LeBron James' unique 2k play-style

Although many gamers enjoy playing NBA 2k games in a way that many consider unrealistic by shooting dribble pull-up jumpers from beyond the arc, LeBron doesn't. Several years ago when NBA 2K20 was all the rage, James explained that he enjoys playing a team game just like he does in real life.

While speaking with media members during a post-game scrum, James dismissed the idea of forcing shots in NBA 2k just because it's a video game.

“I play just like I play in real life on video games, which really makes a lot of my friends upset. They expect me to shoot every time, and I don’t.”

“I play the right way. I look for the pick and roll, if they double, find shooters. I go for four-on-threes on the backside. If they’ve got a guy hot, I trap his pick and rolls, I double him. I play real basketball, not fake basketball.”

When the newest NBA 2K game releases, it's safe to say LeBron will likely be playing

