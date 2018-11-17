LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving's 43 points against the Raptors

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 55 // 17 Nov 2018, 14:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyrie Irving against the Raptors

What's the story?

It was the battle of the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, and Celtics came out victorious against the Raptors. LeBron took to Twitter to praise Irving after an impressive 43 points.

In case you didn't know...

Kyrie Irving turned his Uncle Drew mode on last night, scoring 43 points and dishing out 11 assists in an overtime win against the Raptors, 126-116. He also had three steals, two rebounds and one block. With this, he has joined the 10,000 point club in the NBA.

"I mean he made some shots tonight where you are just like wow," Hayward said during the post-game interview.

Check out the highlights of his performance below:

The heart of the matter

He impressed everyone with this performance, including former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James.

Check out his tweet below:

That boi Ky was in his 💼 tonight!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 17, 2018

These two have a lot of history together, which includes winning a championship in 2016. They played three NBA seasons together before Irving left to join Celtics, due to alleged differences with LeBron.

This tweet by LeBron is an indication that there is no bad blood between them, and the mutual respect they have is visible.

What's next?

If we talk about the present, these players are in a similar situation. LeBron joined the Lakers this year, and is not enjoying a great start. He is still gelling with the young core, and trying to make sense out of the things. The Lakers have been improving though, in the last few games.

When we talk about Irving, returning from an injury this season, it has been a slow start for him and his team also. They have been struggling on the defensive end of the floor.

With his impressive performance and a win against the Raptors, who are considered one of the best teams this season, he and the Celtics will gain a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament.