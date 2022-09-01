How many times has LeBron James been on Sports Illustrated's cover? Looking at 4x NBA champion's iconic magazine covers

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James was a celebrity even before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He had established himself as the most promising high school prospect at the time by churning out impressive stats. James started winning awards right from his high school days, notably being selected on the USA Today All-USA First Team for three consecutive years.

LeBron James’ popularity led him to a recognition that was unheard of during his time. He featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine when he was eighteen. James made the cover of the Feb 18, 2002, edition titled – ‘The Chosen One.’ James would later get the title tattooed on his back.

How many times has LeBron James been on Sports Illustrated’s cover?

According to a listing on sicovers.com, LeBron James has been on the Sports Illustrated cover more than 35 times, including the latest edition with his sons. Bronny and Bryce James of the Sierra Canyon School are featured alongside their father and are being called the "Chosen Sons." Both have been in the limelight recently, with the elder Bronny being a season away from NBA Draft eligibility.

LeBron James will start his 20th season in the NBA with his 2022-23 campaign, having played for three franchises so far. He has had many highlight moments in his career, which according to SI warranted a cover each. James has been on the cover of his business ventures and philanthropic endeavors as well.

The magazine has a way of celebrating the achievements of athletes across various sports with their annual ’Sportsman of the Year.’ The title is altered to "Sportswoman of the Year" when applicable.

LeBron James joined Tiger Woods and Tom Brady as the only athletes to have won the award more than once with his win in 2016. He has won the award thrice so far, with the first in 2012 and the most recent in 2020 - after winning the title with the LA Lakers.

Bronny James, on the other hand, has his covers counter ticking already – at two. Prior to being featured alongside his father and brother in the latest edition, Bronny featured in the 2021 edition. Bronny James has an avid interest in e-sports and was on the cover alongside members of FaZe Clan – a popular e-sports team. James ended up joining the team the following month.

However, the latest edition would mean a lot more to the James family, given his desire to play with his sons. While LeBron has been open about wanting to play with his eldest son, he is not dismissing the idea of probably playing with Bryce as well.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it's all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky's not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.” James said in the feature.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar