“Will they win enough games?… Luka is not going anywhere anytime soon, Giannis is gonna be at the table” - Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James has a very slim chance to win MVP next season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are coming off an overall disappointing season, but they will be aiming to turn things around. James having another MVP season would go a long way in doing that, but Shannon Sharpe thinks the chances are slim.

Shannon Sharpe has been one of LeBron James' most prominent supporters over the years, but even he doubts the King's MVP chances.

While Sharpe thinks that LeBron can still have a good season, the completion of the award will make it difficult.

He said:

"I give it a 3%. It's gonna be difficult and it's not because he won't play well. Will they win enough games and you see the young guys just winning the MVP. Luka is not going anywhere anytime soon. Giannis is gonna be at the table for the foreseeable future. Nikola Jokic is gonna get Jamal Murray back and Michael Porter Jr. Yeah, and Ja. Joel Embiid."

Luka Doncic is coming off a solid finish to his season and will be a popular pick to win the MVP next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off another strong season as an MVP finalist and already has two MVPs.

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the five candidates Shannon Sharpe listed as legitimate MVP finalists.

While James' chances of winning another MVP are slim, he has still shown the ability to play elite basketball. If LeBron can maintain his form from the 2021-2022 NBA season, he will have the opportunity to win an MVP.

LeBron James is still showing MVP form when he is on the court.

LeBron James is coming off an MVP-caliber season but fell short for a few reasons.

Winning an MVP award in the NBA is one of the most challenging tasks to accomplish for any superstar. While LeBron has delivered multiple times on the court, he has not won the award since the 2012-2013 season.

If James is going to win his first MVP award in a decade, he will have to play some of the best basketball of his career. He did show signs of being up to the task during the 2021-2022 season.

Despite missing several games during the 2021-2022 season, LeBron was a contender for the NBA MVP and the NBA scoring title.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN He led the Our 2021-22 player recaps HAD to end with LeBron James who, for a big chunk of the season, was in the MVP discussion.He led the #LakeShow in points per game, threes per game, and free throws per game. Our 2021-22 player recaps HAD to end with LeBron James who, for a big chunk of the season, was in the MVP discussion. 👑 He led the #LakeShow in points per game, threes per game, and free throws per game. https://t.co/0x8wDcrYtx

With an entire offseason to rest and develop chemistry with his teammates, James will have the opportunity to earn the MVP award again. His recent struggles with injuries however, could have an MVP as it cost him the scoring title.

While Shannon Sharpe has strong reasons to place LeBron James' MVP chances so low, it is certainly not an impossible dream.

LIVE POLL Q. Will LeBron James win another MVP award in his career? Yes No 3 votes so far