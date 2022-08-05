What is LeBron James' NBA salary? Comparing the LA Lakers talisman's income to his WNBA counterparts

The 2022-23 season will be LeBron James’ 20th season in the NBA.

During that span, James has amassed a lot of wealth by being at the top of his game while playing an exciting brand of basketball.

LeBron James has won championships for all the franchises he’s been part of - a clear indicator of what he brings to the table.

Off the court as well, James is a popular face – given his wide range of projects, investing in his future and his philanthropic splurges.

James’ consistency has reflected on his earnings, with his latest LA Lakers contract adding up to $44.4 million. Despite being 38 years old, his wage does not reflect numbers of a star seeking early retirement.

James’s base contract when he entered the league in 2003 was a four-year deal, which got him an average salary of $4.6 million. Fast forward to 2022, that value has jumped up to an eye-catching $42.8 million per year.

Between $4.6 million and $42.8 million, LeBron James won four NBA championships, won the Finals MVP four times, and was named an All-Star on 18 occasions.

Although most players his age would be diminishing in value due to a reduced contribution, James shouldered much of the Lakers’ scoring in their disastrous 2021-22 season.

He played 56 games, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. The only time James averaged more points in a season was back in 2005-06 – his third season in the league.

LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension but has time until June next year to decide on his future. The current Lakers roster has gone through a lot of changes in efforts to cancel out the lapses from the previous season.

James will have to take all that uncertainty into consideration, clubbed with his desire to share the court with his son before he decides on an extension.

LeBron James’ salary compared to WNBA counterparts

LeBron James' current salary is the third highest in the league, behind only Steph Curry ($48 million) and teammate Russell Westbrook ($47 million).

The disparity in wages, when this is compared to the WNBA, is glaring – given the highest paid player earns only $231,515 per year. Jewell Loyd has been in the WNBA since 2015 and her bump in salary came after she played a pivotal role in Seattle Storm’s 2018 and 2020 campaigns.

The second highest earner in the WNBA belongs to the Seattle Storm as well, with Breanna Stewart earning an average salary of $228,094. She has shown exceptional progress, averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 30 games last season.

The stark difference in salaries between NBA and WNBA players is often talked about, with some men's players advocating for the cause as well.

Draymond Green is among that group of players, and has urged companies to put their endorsement money into women players as well.

