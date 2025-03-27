  • home icon
  LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against Indiana Pacers? (Mar. 26)

LeBron James Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against Indiana Pacers? (Mar. 26)

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 27, 2025 00:21 GMT
LeBron James and the LA Lakers visited the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday to try to snap a three-game losing streak after losses to the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic, respectively. On the other end, the Pacers were in the middle of a five-game winning streak while trying to secure a top-four finish in the Western Conference standings.

James had a discreet start to the game, missing his first two field goal attempts. The Pacers secured the first quarter 33-28 thanks to eight points from Aaron Nesmith, while James finished with zero points after attempting one more shot.

Check out LeBron James stats below.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
LeBron James031000
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
