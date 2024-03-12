LeBron James steals the show at Vanity Fair Oscar party with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

LeBron James was among many stars attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party. James was not alone in representing the athletes at the party. His LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis rocked a fancy tuxedo for the party. Davis came along with his wife, Marlen. James rocked a white tux jacket with a chain on the lapel.

James’ agent and business partner, Rich Paul, was also on the red carpet and was featured in photographs with James. NFL star Jalen Hurts also jumped in a photo with Paul, James and Davis.

NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hopped in a picture and stunned on the red carpet with a turtleneck ensemble.

Those were not the only celebrities LeBron James ran into at the party. He also took a picture with “Fast & Furious” star Tyrese Gibson.

Emma Stone made an appearance fresh off her win for Best Leading Actress. Da’Vine Joy Randolph flashed her brand new golden statue after winning Best Supporting Actress. Music superstar Billie Eilish attended with her Oscar for Best Original Song from “Barbie.”

Christopher Nolan, the Best Director winner of “Oppenheimer” attended with his wife Emma Thomas. They both won as producers for Best Picture winner “Oppenheimer.”

Lily Gladstone and Colman Domingo, who were nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, also attended the party. Jennifer Lawrence switched outfits to a floral dress for the festivities.

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino showed out in a red tuxedo.

Other athletes who were present for Oscars party with LeBron James

There were plenty of other athletes enjoying their taste of Hollywood as well. LeBron James was joined by NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a black leather suit.

Fresh off his new signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson donned a white tux alongside his wife, Ciara. Fashion-forward NBA star Russell Westbrook came in a sleeveless tux with a beanie. P.J. Tucker ditched his basketball shoe collection for dress shoes and a white tuxedo for the party.

LeBron James’ longtime friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade came along. He was arm-in-arm with his actress wife, Gabrielle Union, on the red carpet. Union wore a Zuhair Murad dress.

Tennis legend Serena Williams showed off blonde hair and a black and red dress adorned with sleeves. Former German soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger attended with his partner.