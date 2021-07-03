LeBron James' top 3 individual achievements with Team USA 

LeBron James has likely drawn the curtains on his international career with team USA. USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN recently.

"You know, Father Time takes its toll. If you're a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it's a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he's got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time; he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over."

LeBron James made tremendous contributions for the USA basketball team every time he took to the court. He featured in three Olympics, doing so in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012, winning two gold medals and one bronze. He has played 68 times for Team USA so far, and it looks like he has played his last for the team.

LeBron James has declined the option to play for Team USA in the last two Olympics, including the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Nevertheless, he has had a decorated international career, and it would be fair to say he would retire satisfied with his accomplishments, both collectively and individually.

LeBron James said in his post-game media address that his off-season priority is Space Jam 2 "instead of the Olympics."



Time away from the game naturally makes the most sense for James, 36, after the Lakers' faced the shortest offseason in league history.

On that note, let's take a look at three of his greatest individual achievements with team USA:

LeBron James has won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

#3 LeBron James has recorded the most assists for team USA in the Olympics

LeBron James is renowned for his court vision. It comes as no surprise that he is currently leading the all-time assists chart for team USA in Olympic basketball competitions, with 88 dimes to his name.

James had 13 assists in his debut Olympics in 2004. He played eight games in that tournament, averaging 5.1 points and 1.6 assists per game. He recorded 13 assists that year.

He was one of the youngest players in 2004 but played a prominent role during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, recording 15.5 points and 3.8 assists per game. LeBron James was second in both total points and assists during that campaign. He recorded a total of 30 assists in that campaign.

LeBron James' 2012 Olympics was one of his most productive years in the tournament. He was top three in points (13.3), assists (5.6) and rebounds (5.6) in that campaign.

Three Olympic medals, one @FIBA World Championship medal, career accomplishments on and off the court and one of greatest to ever play the game of #basketball.



LeBron James's Olympic highlights are special.@KingJames @usabasketball @TeamUSA #USAGotGame pic.twitter.com/zeZvlm5fxg — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) September 2, 2019

He tallied a whopping 45 assists that year, which saw him rack up 88 assists throughout his Olympic career.

