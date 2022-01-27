LeBron James’ top 5 scoring performances so far | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James has been one of the most consistent players this season for the LA Lakers. Despite his team's struggles, the King has stayed focused on the task at hand, and has put up staggering numbers.

He started the season with spells on the sidelines, but since finding regular playing time, the 37-year-old has been unstoppable.

In the 36 games he has played this season, James has averaged 29.1 PPG on 52.2% shooting from the field.

Recently, the kid from Akron has been on a sensational run, scoring at least 25 points in 18 consecutive games. He has scored 30 + points in 22 games this campaign.

These numbers are a testimony to James' offensive brilliance, which he has showcased this season. The Lakers star is only second behind Kevin Durant in terms of scoring average, but could take over first place as Durant is currently ruled out due to injury.

Although James has contributed in all departments, let's have a look at the five best scoring performances of LeBron James in the 2021-22 season:

#5 LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs - 36 points

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have had many embarrassing defeats this season. One of them was against the San Antonio Spurs, where they were handed a 138-110 loss by the young Spurs team.

With all his teammates other than Russell Westbrook underperforming, James produced his best on the night. He scored 36 points and went 15-26 from the field. Westbrook added 30 points. However, that went in vain, as the Spurs handed the Purple and Gold a blowout loss.

#2 LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies - 37 points

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

Despite LeBron James' terrific performance, the Lakers have dropped 24 games so far. In one such game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he scored 37 points on 52% shooting from the field.

He also looked great from beyond the arc, shooting 8-14 from the range, a career-high for him. The Lakers star also contributed 13 rebounds and seven assists.

However, another poor second-half performance from the team meant James' staggering exploits went in vain as the Grizzlies took a 104-99 win on the night.

