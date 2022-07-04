LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant | An in-depth statistical dive into two all-time greats

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% LeBron James 31.9 10.4 9.1 52.2 32.3 77.7 Kevin Durant 31.7 8.1 4.9 54.5 43.0 90.9

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have had many incredible battles against each other. They are both future Hall of Famers and NBA champions.

The two have played 21 games against each other in the regular season and 14 games in the playoffs. LeBron won 15 of their regular-season matchups, while Durant has a 9-5 lead in the playoffs.

The LeBron vs. Durant comparison includes all aspects of their matchup, both offense and defense.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant - Offense comparison

Kevin Durant has a reputation for being one of the deadliest scorers in the history of the game. His ability to knock down shots from any range is tremendous, and his scoring is the most amazing part of his game.

LeBron is in second place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. While his outside shot is not as deadly as Durant's, he makes up for it with his incredible passing skills.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant - Offense comparison (Image via Sportskeeda)

LeBron and Durant have had efficient scoring duels. James' highest scoring game against Durant in the regular season was a 44-point effort in 2009. Durant's highest scoring output in the regular season was 40 points in 2013.

James has had five different games with 10 assists or more, while his opponent's career-high in assists in head-to-head games is nine.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant - Defense comparison

Both LeBron and Durant are strong defenders. Durant's size gives him a huge advantage over his opponents. James is one of the strongest players to ever step on the NBA floor.

During his years with the Miami Heat, LeBron was one of the top defenders in the league. The Heat defeated Kevin Durant and his Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant - Defense comparison (Image via Sportskeeda)

While blocks and steals are not necessarily the best indicator good defense ha, both players have put up high totals.

Kevin Durant had five blocks in one of these games, while James' best blocking game was a four-block performance. They have also both recorded four steals against each other on multiple occasions.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant in the playoffs

LeBron and Durant had several epic battles in the playoffs. It all started in 2012 when James beat Durant and his Thunder in five games.

KD got his revenge a few years later. Durant and the Golden State Warriors beat LeBron and his Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Both players increased their production in the playoffs. LeBron has nearly averaged a triple-double while Kevin Durant's efficiency has been off the charts.

James had a 51-point game against Durant in the 2018 NBA Finals. Durant responded with a 43-point game of his own.

The battles have been incredible, and NBA fans would love to see the two future Hall of Famers face off again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far