LeBron James vs Luka Doncic: Full sophomore year comparison

Luka Doncic is the NBA's best sophomore player since LeBron James

Luka Doncic was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and following a hugely impressive debut season, the 20-year-old was named Rookie of the Year. While big things were expected of Doncic as he entered his sophomore year, the Dallas Mavericks star has stunned the NBA with a series of incredible performances.

Through 25 appearances this season, Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game - and the former EuroLeague star seems to be breaking longstanding records on almost a nightly basis. He has also managed to propel the Mavericks into contention to secure playoff home-court advantage, and his performances have been so impressive that many have argued that his sophomore year is better than LeBron James' second-year in the league that came during the 2004-05 season.

So, as Doncic continues to thrill the NBA world, here we will take a look at a full sophomore year comparison between Doncic and James.

#1 Shooting

Luka Doncic's stepback three is almost as lethal as James Harden's

During the 2004-05 season, James averaged 27.2 points per game - a tally that remains the most managed by a 20-year-old in NBA history. Over the past 15 years, big names such as Kevin Durant have come close to beating LeBron's sophomore points tally - although it appears that Doncic will finally be the man to do it. Through 25 appearances this season, Doncic is averaging 29.3 points per contest and his consistency on the offensive end has been remarkable as he has recorded less than 20 points on just two occasions.

Delving further into their sophomore numbers, James shot 47.2% from the field during the 2004-05 season, while connecting with 35% of his 3.9 three-point attempts per contest. Meanwhile, Doncic is shooting 48.1% from the field and has knocked down 32.7% of his 9.3 attempts per game from beyond the arc.

In addition to attempting more three-pointers, Doncic is also getting to the free-throw line more often (9.2 vs 8.0), and the Slovenian's accuracy of 80.2% betters LeBron's 75%. Ultimately, it's a close call when it comes to shooting, although Doncic has the slight edge.

Winner - Luka Doncic

#2 Ball Distribution

Doncic's good at driving to the rim and dishing out the ball to an open man

Despite entering the league as a small forward, Doncic has spent most of his time in Dallas' backcourt, and his incredible passing ability is among the most notable aspects of his game. His vision and ability to read the game has allowed him to find open teammates with ease, and Doncic is averaging 8.6 assists per game. Only James and Ricky Rubio are currently managing more assists per game, and Doncic's ball disruption will only continue to get better as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, LeBron has been an excellent passer since entering the league, and he managed 7.2 assists seasons in his second year in the NBA as he established himself as Cleveland's chief ballhandler. Just like Doncic, LeBron's vision set him apart from the other best passers in the league and while his turnover rate was lower than Doncic's (3.3 vs 4.4) - there is too little difference to say that either player is a better passer at the age of 20.

Winner - Tie

