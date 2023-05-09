LeBron James vs Steph Curry: Stats Comparison, GOAT Debate, Accolades and more

Throughout the second round of the playoffs, the GOAT debate of LeBron James vs Steph Curry has been in full swing. As they battle it out once again in the postseason, there is no denying they are two of the top players of this generation.

At this stage of their respective careers, there is no denying that LeBron and Steph Curry are two of the greatest players in NBA history.

As far as statistics go, LeBron has the edge when it comes to statistics. His averages currently sit at 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Meanwhile, Curry sits at 24.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. It's also worth pointing out that the LA Lakers star has played in almost 600 more games than Curry.

Here is a full breakdown of the LeBron James vs Steph Curry argument.

LeBron James vs Steph Curry: Accolades

As two members of the NBA's 75th anniversary team, LeBron James and Steph Curry both have a long list of accolades.

Similar to career stats, LeBron has an edge in this category as well. His biggest achievement came this season, when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer.

Besides the scoring record, LeBron is a 19-time All-Star, 18-time All-NBA, four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time MVP, one-time scoring champ, and one-time assist champ.

Similar to LeBron, Steph Curry is also an all-time record holder. Right now, no player in history has hit more three-pointers than him. The Golden State Warriors guard is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in history.

Curry's list of accolades include being a nine-time All-Star, eight-time All NBA, four-time champion, one-time Finals MVP, two-time MVP, and two-time scoring champion.

Aside from his accolades, one of Curry's biggest achievements stems from the team he is on. There are few teams in history that have reached the levels of a dynasty, but the Warriors have done so. This has to do with more than just Curry, but he is still the face of the franchise. Without his meteoric rise to superstardom, Golden State would not have been able to secure four titles in a span of eight years.

LeBron James vs Steph Curry: Who is the GOAT?

When looking at their stats and accolades side-by-side, there is a clear answer on the LeBron James vs Steph Curry debate. It does not deminish what Curry has done, but he is not in the same tier as LeBron.

Curry has the edge in their NBA Finals matchups, but that doesn't put him over as the GOAT. At the end of the day, his career just hasn't spanned long enough to keep up with his counterpart.

The thing that settles the LeBron James vs Steph Curry debate is longevity. LeBron entered the league at 18 years old, and has been a pillar for the league for two decades. At age 38, he is a key part of team closing in on reaching the conference finals. No player in history has been this good for this long. Because of this, his statistics and accolades are hard to match up with.

Curry still has time to add to his legacy, but it's unlikely he'll ever pass LeBron. He is in a teir of all-time greats that very few names have been able to reach.

