LeBron James wants a Derrick Rose City Edition Timberwolves jersey

Lebron James and Derrick Rose

The game against Utah Jazz on Wednesday was a night to be remembered for Derrick Rose. He exploded for career-high 50 points which also included 5 rebounds and 2 steals. He was shown love and warmth from the whole NBA fraternity after that game. Lebron James was also among the people who came forward and congratulated Rose.

This is what he had to say:

The Minnesota Timberwolves released their City Edition Jerseys for the season. These Jerseys are inspired by the Prince.

The Prince was a legendary musician who recorded classic albums like "Prince". He was a great fan of the Timberwolves and could be seen court-side during their games. He died in 2016 due to an accidental overdose. These jerseys are a tribute to the legend.

Have a look at the jerseys:

The #Wolves' City Edition uniforms (clearly an homage to Prince) have been leaked 🔥

It could by far be one of the best city edition jerseys this season.

These were released on Thursday and Lebron James wants to have one of Derrick Rose.

Have a look at his tweet, putting the desire to have one of Derrick Rose's jersey:

Derrick Rose is the talk of the NBA right now. Let me take you back in time and remind you why.

2009- He won Rookie of the Year.

2011- Youngest MVP award winner.

2012- Injury: Tears ACL.

2013- Injury: Tears Meniscus.

2015- Injury: Tears Meniscus again

He also had a lot of ankle problems last year and was traded by a lot of NBA teams.

How is this man even playing right now?

Leave apart playing, he scored a whopping career-high 50 points in the game against Jazz on Wednesday. This man is made of hard work, patience and dedication. Every NBA player and fan showed respect to him and you got the reason why Lebron James wants a jersey of him.