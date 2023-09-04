"LeBron, KD, call me!": Vikings star Justin Jefferson once jokingly beckoned NBA superstars to recruit him after extraordinary shooting performance

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings has been an avid basketball fan and a fan of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

While Jefferson is a great basketball player, he once showed his excellent shooting skills during a pickup game. He was so good that he even called Kevin Durant and LeBron James to recruit him.

''Somebody sign me up. Hey LeBron, KD call me," Jefferson said after his performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Justin Jefferson has had a great career with the Minnesota Vikings since he joined the NFL in 2021.

Justin Jefferson has been named to the Pro Bowl twice during his career and has a bright future in front of him. He is also a big fan of LeBron James and he is usually in attendance in Lakers games.

Meanwhile, James, a former football player at high school, is also a fan of Justin Jefferson and usually goes to Twitter to praise him.

LeBron James' football career and NFL, NBA players' interactions

2021 NBA All-Star Game

During his high school years, LeBron James played football for his school, St. Mary-St. Vincent, in Ohio. He was a wide receiver and many believed he had the potential to become a successful football player.

However, the four-time champion was too skilled in basketball and had no intention of pursuing a career in professional football. Moreover, high school days were not the only time when LeBron James got interest from the NFL.

Back in 2011, when the NBA lockout was in effect, the Dallas Cowboys wanted to sign James short-term.

LeBron James declined the offer and kept playing in the NBA. Since then, he went on to earn four NBA championships and become the NBA's all-time scoring leader, cementing himself as one of the greatest players of all time.

As far as Kevin Durant is concerned, there has been no information on whether he was a good football player during his high school days, or was he just a fan.

Justin Jefferson's video is not the first time that NBA people interact with NFL players. Most times, NBA players are vocal about NFL games and talk about them even during media sessions.

In addition, they go to social media and react to the Super Bowl result, usually praising the winning team and the MVP. On the opposite side, NFL players take to social media to congratulate NBA players on winning championships and breaking records.

Such examples are Stephen Curry breaking Ray Allen's three-pointers made record back in November and LeBron James becoming the all-time scoring leader and surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last spring.

Both milestones got high praise from NFL stars, who congratulated the two superstars. LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been preparing for the start of the season in the NBA. The "King" wants to challenge for his fifth championship, as he enters his 21st year in the league.

Meanwhile, Durant is part of the Phoenix Suns' Big Four (Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Bradley Beal) and is in a win-now mode, as he seeks his first championship with the Suns and the first one since joining Phoenix a few months ago.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)