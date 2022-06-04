“LeBron was so very mature beyond his years” - Jalen Rose praises LeBron James for being a responsible public figure, says he’s impressed by how LeBron is a master media manipulator

Jalen Rose praised LeBron James for his ability to maintain responsibility as a public figure because of how well he can manipulate the media.

LeBron James: A master media manipulator

Jalen Rose explained:

“LeBron was so very mature beyond his years.”

After being named the first active NBA player to be worth $1 billion, LeBron James’ name has surfaced in several conversations. Jalen Rose takes his time talking about James to explain how he admires the newly minted billionaire's manipulation of the media.

LeBron James’ greatness is often displaced, as, the moment it is brought up, most use Michael Jordan’s career to discredit him. The fact remains that James is one of the greatest players on and off the court.

Rose explains how that greatness moves into James’ control over the media.

James being more mature than his age has always helped him. "The King" definitely knows when to show himself to the media so as to get the headlines he wants.

With the relative negativity brought up around LeBron, he still gets a dominant majority of positive headlines. The public wants to read about James and stay up to date.

Jalen Rose and David Jacoby used the recent news about LeBron James’ bankroll to support the claims of him being a "master media manipulator." They questioned how reporters even know that information and why they chose to announce it like they did.

The articles definitely make James look like the most-established player in NBA history. On top of him being one of the greatest, if not arguable the greatest in some eyes, James continues to make waves far beyond the court.

The accomplishments that he has mades off the court are what have helped make him so much like Michael Jordan. Of course, his accomplishments speak for that feat themselves, but Jordan was known for revolutionizing business off the court and providing for his friends and family in ways not seen from an NBA player before.

For LeBron James to do not only the same thing, but recent immediate coverage on almost anything he accomplishes, shows that the media is weighted toward him. It makes sense, he is arguably the biggest player in the league at the moment and, as a result, draws the crowds the media wants.

James may not even be a "manipulator," but rather just be doing himself. For headlines to follow his moves, good or bad, is common sense. He arguably has no need to provide feats for the media to report on in order for him to look better.

He may be smart enough to know when to provide the media with the information they want to know, but most stars or athletes alike are very similar.

The media has and always will revolve around James. Articles about Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, or Kobe Bryant still get insurmountable views today. LeBron James should have the same affect. The media may be manipulating itself in his favor, if anything.

