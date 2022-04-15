"LeBron has played with lots of stars; he’s worked with all of them, except Westbrook" - Colin Cowherd goes in on Russell Westbrook for his inability to make it work with star players

Russell Westbrook is just one of numerous NBA superstars who has played with LeBron James with in King James' 19 seasons. James has teamed up with some of the biggest names available with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and LA Lakers.

James has managed to alleviate the games of superstars around him on those three teams. The four-time MVP has had successful championship runs with the likes of Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving among others.

Westbrook’s exit interview this season, where he practically called out James and Davis for not allowing him to be at his best, ruffled more than a few feathers. Colin Cowherd was just one of many analysts who couldn’t believe what they were hearing from the Lakers’ struggling point guard.

Here’s what the veteran sports analyst had to say on his podcast about the failed partnership:

“There are players who get it immediately – LeBron James. Players who get it eventually – Carmelo Anthony. And players who never get it – Westbrook. KD (Kevin Durant) has played with lots of stars; he’s worked with all of them, except Westbrook. LeBron has played with lots of stars; he’s worked with all of them, except Westbrook. But it’s somebody else’s fault.”

In the 55 games Westbrook and James played together, the LA Lakers had a pathetic 25-30 record. They were a failure despite James playing near MVP-level and with Westbrook averaging 17.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James sums up his fit with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: "The reason we were not very good together is we weren't on the damn floor together. That's the No. 1 damn thing." LeBron James sums up his fit with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: "The reason we were not very good together is we weren't on the damn floor together. That's the No. 1 damn thing."

Their 25-30 record is a huge reason why they eventually finished 33-49, 16 games below .500, and played like one of the biggest busts in NBA history.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Russell Westbrook was asked about how LeBron James and Anthony Davis said many times this year to "Let Russ be Russ."



Westbrook: “Yeah, but that wasn't true… let's be honest." Russell Westbrook was asked about how LeBron James and Anthony Davis said many times this year to "Let Russ be Russ."Westbrook: “Yeah, but that wasn't true… let's be honest." https://t.co/jZvVssmm6N

The Lakers’ failure was definitely not just because of Westbrook. The roster was old and couldn’t shoot to save their lives, but “Brodie” defiantly refused to take partial responsibility for the team’s horrific season. He blamed everyone but himself for his mind-boggling failures.

Russell Westbrook’s performance is the worst by a former MVP playing with LeBron James

The triple-double king has blamed everyone but himself for his forgettable season with the LA Lakers. [Photo: USA Today]

LeBron James has played alongside three former MVPs in his glittering 19-year career. He had the opportunity to play with Shaquille O’Neal in the 2009-10 season with the Cavaliers. The 18-time All-Star also joined forces with Derrick Rose in 2017-18.

O’Neal was only two seasons removed from retirement when he played with James’ Cavaliers, while Derrick Rose was no longer the player he once was.

Russell Westbrook, compared to the two former MVPs, is markedly different. Westbrook turned 33 in November and was arguably still an All-Star with the Washington Wizards before the trade happened in August.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Some scouts and executives don’t view Russell Westbrook as a useful player anymore lakersdaily.com/report-some-sc… Report: Some scouts and executives don’t view Russell Westbrook as a useful player anymore lakersdaily.com/report-some-sc…

Westbrook averaged a triple-double in four of the five seasons before joining the Lakers. He also led the league in assists in three of the four campaigns leading up to his Lakers stint. While his numbers were expected to take a hit while playing as part of the Big Three, Westbrook just played erratically and inefficiently this season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein