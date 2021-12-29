“LeBron’s game is different than 10 years ago because he adjusted” – Trevor Lane believes Russell Westbrook needs to evolve

Russell Westbrook has been under a lot of scrutiny since being traded to the LA Lakers. And his up and downplay has not helped him. Trevor Lane of LakerNation.com commented on the Westbrook situation on his podcast and YouTube channel, "NBA Front Office." This came after Westbrook lashed out after a Lakers game to the media.

Sure, we all are expecting him to improve on the first two, not the last two. Russell Westbrook:— Most triple-doubles ever— Averaging 25/10/10 since 2017— Most turnovers per game ever— Career 30% from threeSure, we all are expecting him to improve on the first two, not the last two. https://t.co/H6HIJWu76e

The Lakers (16-18) are on a five-game losing streak and sit ninth in the Western Conference. Westbrook has his lowest scoring average (19.6 points per game) since his second season in the NBA and seems to be a bad fit with the Lakers. He is averaging 4.6 turnovers per game and shooting 30% from 3-point range.

If Russell Westbrook wants to succeed with this team, he will need to change and evolve. On his show, Lane recalled other great players who adjusted their playing style during their careers.

Lane said:

“Can he be the guy that he needs to transition into being, understanding that the athletes might begin to wane just a little bit, and then you adjust as you go? The great players have been able to do that. LeBron’s game is different than 10 years ago because he adjusted. ... For some guys, that might mean adjusting into more of a role player.”

These Lakers will likely not reach the heights they want to win an NBA title. With the Lakers' assets, it might be hard for them to construct a trade. So, improvement may need to come from within. Westbrook needs to be the piece who evolves for the team's betterment and adjusts his play style.

What does Russell Westbrook need to do to help the Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westrbook drives into the paint.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, MVP and two-time scoring champ. He has had an incredible career but has yet to have the playoff success that might come with a player of his stature.

The Lakers traded for Westbrook to add another All-Star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James and Davis struggled with injuries last season. Their issues led to the Lakers being a play-in team and being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Westbrook was added in case the injury woes happened again. If that scenario unfolded, the thinking was that Westbrook could carry the team.

However, the concerns over bringing Westbrook in have been his fit with the team. On defense, Westbrook can get lost when the man he is guarding doesn’t have the ball, allowing back-door cuts and wide-open 3-pointers. Also, on offense, if he doesn’t have the ball in his hand, he doesn’t offer much. Westbrook does not cut, set screens, shoot the ball well from deep or have a good shot selection.

For Westbrook to fit, he would need to do many things he has not yet done throughout his career. A lot of that revolves around him playing off the ball and being effective. Playing alongside James, one of the league's best with the ball, means Westbrook will not have the ball all that time.

Westbrook could work with the Lakers. The issue is that he would need to change a lot about his play style. It's possible, but Westbrook is an elite player, and often it's harder to get a player of his stature to change.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein