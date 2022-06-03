“LeBron’s impact on the game is unparalleled.… Steph Curry is not taking the team that the Cavaliers had to the NBA finals” - Shannon Sharpe believes no basketball aficionado would take Steph over LeBron James

With Steph Curry close to winning a fourth NBA title, fans have started to draw comparisons with LeBron James. However, Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron is far above Steph when it comes to impacting the game.

The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the 2022 finals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. If they successfully overcome the Boston Celtics in the finals, it will be their fourth championship in eight years.

On the latest episode of "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," they reacted to a piece written by CBS Sports' Bill Reiter. The TV personality was making a case that Steph is close to surpassing LeBron in the GOAT debate. Shannon wholeheartedly disagreed, stating:

"Steph has been phenomenal, but he's not LeBron.

"LeBron's impact on the game is unparalleled. There is more to the game than just scoring. He can't control the game like LeBron can, he can't rebound like LeBron, he can't score like LeBron, his impact on the game isn't the same as Bron.

"Bron is unparalleled. So, the man wins four championships, or if he wins five championships, nobody thinks Steph Curry is the equivalent player of LeBron James.

"Maybe Golden State, maybe Steph's parents. But no basketball aficionado is willing to say that Steph Curry is as good a player, or as great a player, or his impact into what he can do in a game within the course of the game is comparable to LeBron, it's not."

After listing out individual accomplishments in an attempt to show how much more LeBron has achieved over Steph throughout their careers, he said:

"But LeBron's impact. Just his impact on the game, the way he can control the entirety of the game, stop. So, if I were to take Steph Curry and put him on the 2007 Cavaliers, they're going to the NBA Finals?

"Steph Curry is not taking the team that the Cavaliers had to the NBA Finals. So look, I do believe that with a championship and a finals MVP, he has to be in the top ten. It is a must."

While Shannon believes Steph deserves praise for his impact on the game, he does not think a comparison with LeBron is valid.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were responsible for beating LeBron James in three out of four NBA Finals meetings

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers defended by Stephen Curry.

From 2015 to 2018, LeBron led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, and Steph did the same with Golden State. In those meetings, the Warriors came out victorious three times.

However, the sole victory LeBron managed will be talked about for years. The four-time NBA champ, with the help of Kyrie Irving, overturned a 3-1 deficit to win the series.

In league history, they are the only team that has achieved that in the finals. With that victory, they also denied the 2016 Warriors the chance of being called the best team in league history.

The Warriors finished the season with a 73-9 record, besting the 1996 Chicago Bulls, who had a 72-10 record. However, failure to win the title has left it open for debate, with many favoring the Bulls for going all the way.

Later tonight, Steph will start his run for a fourth championship after a two-year hiatus. They will host the Celtics, who have the playoffs' best road record, at Chase Center for Games 1 and 2.

