"LeBron was limping after the game and neither KD nor Kyrie was doing that" - Chris Broussard picks Lakers meltdown against Pelicans over Nets' loss to Hornets as the worse loss

Sunday night brought with it two shocking upsets in the NBA, with the Charlotte Hornets beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-110 and the New Orleans Pelicans (32-43) brushing past the LA Lakers 116-108.

The Brooklyn Nets (39-36), who at one point led by as many as 14 points, were outscored by the Hornets (39-36) in three out of the four quarters, and ended the game down 9. The game also marked Kyrie Irving's first home game this season.

While this was the Nets' third loss in their last 10 games, the Lakers (31-43), in yet another embarrassing loss this season, led by as many as 23 points at one time, and by 20 at halftime, but after a 16-point quarter from Trey Murphy III, they lost the game down eight and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Chris Broussard, on "First Things First," had this to say of the upsets on Sunday:

"They were both horrible...both of them got hurt in the standings now, they're tied with the teams they lost to and New Orleans and Charlotte both have the tiebreaker over them. They both lost big leads as well."

Broussard also talked about the worst loss of the two:

"I'm going to say the Lakers' loss was worse. They lost to a worse team and they gave up a bigger lead...the Nets can atleast look back and say 'you know what, we've been playing good basketball, this is a blip on the radar.'"

LeBron James and Co., who are now 12 games below .500, have had a miserable season and might just make the play-in tournament by the skin of their teeth.

"The Lakers, this is just who they are, alright? This is who they are. Losing to bad-to- mediocre teams, blowing big leads, can't get a stop when they need one."

"Their star, superstar, LeBron (James), was limping after the game...he was limping in the hallway after the game, niether KD (Kevin Durant) nor Kyrie (Irving) was doing that."

The Lakers might be in for an early exit

LeBron James, LAL vs Cleveland Cavaliers

With eight games to go in the season, things might just get worse for the Lakers. LeBron James was seen limping on Sunday night after his 39-point performance against the Pelicans, and if LeBron sits out a few games, the Lakers might not even make the play-in tournament.

With the Spurs (30-44) breathing down their necks, LA might just lose 10th position in the Western Conference. Their remaining schedule includes games against the Suns (61-14), the Warriors (48-27) and the Mavericks (46-29). They meet the Pelicans again on April 2.

