“LeBron will get criticized for this idea because LeBron is criticized for almost any idea he has” - Nick Wright believes LeBron James’ idea of a joint Lakers-Rams-Dodgers parade is a good idea

LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes on the planet and that comes with a lot of praise and scrutiny. With the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl, James posted on Twitter his idea to have a three-team parade for the championships won by three different LA teams over the last three years.

LeBron James @KingJames . Congrats once again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congratsonce again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Because of James' stature, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright believes that James will be criticized for this idea, when in fact it is a great idea. When the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Finals and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, both in 2020, the global pandemic that put people’s lives on pause did not allow them to hold parades in LA.

“LeBron will get criticized for this idea because LeBron is criticized for almost any idea he has. Is it a little, at first blush, you are like that is weird, the Rams just won the championship, and LeBron just wants to be included. But then you like, well, what else weird was going on? Oh, yea a once in a century pandemic. That prevented two Los Angeles teams, but just the Lakers from ever getting a parade.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "LeBron will get criticized for the a Lakers-Rams-Dodgers parade bc LeBron is criticized for almost any idea he has. ... I think this is a good idea. The more the merrier. @kevinwildes actually hates this idea. He just wanted to take a shot at the Lakers roster." — @getnickwright "LeBron will get criticized for the a Lakers-Rams-Dodgers parade bc LeBron is criticized for almost any idea he has. ... I think this is a good idea. The more the merrier. @kevinwildes actually hates this idea. He just wanted to take a shot at the Lakers roster." — @getnickwright https://t.co/X0ak1YWpbN

With the pandemic not completely over, but at least on the decline, it does look like the Rams will have a championship parade. It seems weird that James would want to be included, but neither the Lakers nor the Dodgers were able to have their parade. Having three teams win different championships over the last three years is incredible and that should be celebrated.

Could LeBron James' idea happen?

LeBron James winning the 2020 NBA Finals

LeBron James' idea makes a lot of sense, with very few American cities having sports franchises succeed in such a difficult time. Having a combination parade would be fantastic for the city of Los Angeles, but it might be impossible.

Usually, the Super Bowl parade happens on a Tuesday or Wednesday after the team wins the Super Bowl. Tuesday could work as James and the Lakers will face the Utah Jazz at home on Wednesday and then the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The Lakers team will be in town for the parade and with James making an appearance at the Super Bowl, he just might be part of the parade anyway. The Dodgers are also in the offseason, which opens the door for them to join in.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is close friends with Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford, and James is close friends with Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Both athletes were at the Super Bowl cheering on their friends and could join in the parade. Kershaw and James led their teams to championships, and if they were already going to be in town, it would make sense to try to bring the rest of their teammates.

The biggest issue with LeBron James' plan is that it has been some time since the Lakers and Dodgers teams won their titles. Some of the players are no longer there, so it would be hard to get the complete championship rosters in the parade.

