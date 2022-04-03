"LeBron has won a championship everywhere he's done it at….KD the same” - Damian Lillard on players leaving teams to win, believes it doesn’t work out for everybody

Damian Lillard sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, discussing a wide range of issues as it pertains to the game of basketball. Of particular interest was the discussion of the "new era" of players exiting their current teams in hopes of winning a championship.

Sharpe describes the new era perfectly, tagging it as the "player empowerment movement." He quizzed the Portland Trail Blazers point guard, Lillard, in an attempt to get his opinion on the movement, asking him "if he's okay with it."

— "LeBron has won a championship everywhere he's done it at, but it's not going to work out for everybody." @Dame_Lillard on players switching teams "LeBron has won a championship everywhere he's done it at, but it's not going to work out for everybody." — @Dame_Lillard on players switching teams https://t.co/UL9HRqfKVD

Lillard carefully responds using the phrase, "to each his own." Stating that if the decision is one that gives happiness or makes the player feel fine, then he should gladly go for it.

"To each his own. If that's what feels fine for you and makes you happy, I think you should do it." Lillard responded. "Bron has won a championship everywhere he's done it at. He even circled back to Cleveland and won the championship. KD the same, you know, he went to Golden State, he won his two. To each his own."

Damian Lillard believes not everyone wins when players exit their team for greener pastures

Damian Lillard # 0 of the Portland Trail Blazers passes the ball as Terry Rozier # 3 of the Charlotte Hornets defense during the first half at Moda Center on December 17, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

For a fact, the search for a championship ring has over the years made elite players discern the need to move on to a big-market team or force the franchise into procuring top talent as super-supporting cast members. This has been the reality of the new age era as compared to the days when players stuck with teams until they were traded or let go by the franchise.

Dasamian Lillard stated that while it worked for LeBron James with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers, and Kevin Durant with the Golden State Warriors, it does not work for everyone. Peradventure that happens, he articulated that one must be ready to deal with it regardless.

"But it's not gonna work out for everybody. You just got to be prepared to deal with the downside of it."

