LeGM at the table? 5 times LeBron James tried to personally recruit players in the NBA

LeBron James has teamed up with several All-Stars in the NBA. Interestingly, he has been key in many of these players joining his teams over the years.

James has a history of personally recruiting superstar-level players. He has mentioned it himself in the past as well. Here's what he said during an interview with ESPN in 2018:

“I’ve always recruited. I’ve been trying to get guys to come play with me since, like, 2007. I’ve got rejected a lot. But I’ve also have not got rejected a lot.”

It's always great to have a team with multiple All-Stars, which is also key to a team's success in the NBA. It comes as no surprise that a player of LeBron James' caliber has had success having another superstar-level talent playing alongside him.

On that note, here's a look at five times LeBron James actively tried to recruit players in the NBA.

#5 Jimmy Butler

LeBron James tried recruiting Jimmy Butler (right) in the 2019 offseason.

LeBron James or 'LeGM' was most recently active as a recruiter when he first joined the LA Lakers in 2018. James was the only All-Star in the team. He needed another superstar alongside him to put the Lakers back into championship contention.

James failed to convince any of the big stars in the league at the time to join forces with him in LA during his first season. The Lakers eventually missed the playoffs after the four-time MVP succumbed to a groin injury, missing almost 30 games. By the end of the season, several All-Stars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson, among others, were set to enter free agency.

It was the perfect opportunity for LeBron James and the LA Lakers to find a second superstar, which would change the fortunes of the team. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, James was in contact with multiple players, including Jimmy Butler at that point.

A deal for Butler never materialized, though, as the player signed up with the Miami Heat. Butler and the Heat met LeBron James' LA Lakers in the NBA Finals the next season, which the Lakers won 4-2, though.

#4 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard (left) decided against joining LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Another player LeBron James and the LA Lakers were keenly looking to sign during the 2019 NBA free agency was Kawhi Leonard. The 2019 NBA Finals MVP had expressed his desire to play for his hometown team, LA, in the past.

Lakers mural of Kawhi altered after he joins Clippers. https://t.co/bCoKCvPv85 pic.twitter.com/DEQDOtcbpE — theScore (@theScore) July 9, 2019

The Lakers were touted as the favorites to sign Leonard, and as per reports, James was in contact with Leonard. However, the 'Klaw' did not want to team up with the former Cleveland Cavaliers star and form a super-team.

Leonard joined the Lakers' cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, during the 2019 free agency, where he paired up alongside Paul George.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav