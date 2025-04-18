"Let your children be children": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha once defended daughter Riley Curry's viral press conference behavior

Steph Curry's firstborn daughter, Riley Curry, had gone viral previously after she stole the show at the Golden State Warriors star's press conference during the 2015 playoffs. While Steph was answering questions, Riley, who was two years old at the time, squirmed on her dad’s lap, talked into the microphone, and put up other adorable theatrics.

Ad

Ad

Trending

While many found Riley's press conference behavior adorable, some were also critical of the same. Ayesha Curry addressed her daughter's actions via an essay titled "How to Parent When Your Kid Goes Viral" on Time.com, where she defended her daughter's actions and shared that she was proud that the then two-year-old was able to delight so many viewers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Some thought she stole the show. I thought it was beautiful, and I wouldn’t change a thing," Ayesha said. "My husband handled his duties on the podium with ease and class. And my daughter was who she is — vibrant, spunky, and full of life. I hope she carries this with her through adulthood.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I thought it was beautiful for him not to push his daddy duties to the bottom of the list just because all eyes were on him. I believe you should let your children be children, and don’t be afraid to be a parent, regardless of who’s watching."

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have since welcomed three more children, their daughter Ryan (9), and their sons Canon (6) and 11-month-old Caius. While all his children have had adorable moments with the two-time NBA MVP, none have gone quite as viral as Riley during Curry's first championship run.

Ad

Ayesha Curry and Riley cheer on Steph Curry after the Warriors clinch playoff spot

The Golden State Warriors clinched the seventh seed in the Western Conference for the 2025 NBA Playoffs after their first play-in tournament victory on Tuesday. Steph Curry dropped 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, including some clutch shots, as the Warriors clinched a 121-116 home win.

Ad

After the game, Ayesha Curry and Riley, who is 12 years old now, were all smiles as they cheered from the stands.

Ad

Ayesha also shared a video on Instagram after the game, which featured her and Riley dancing as they celebrated the win.

"My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you," Ayesha captioned her IG story.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the seventh seed, the Golden State Warriors will face the Houston Rockets for their first-round playoff series. Game 1 of their best-of-seven series is set for Sunday.

In the 2024-25 regular season, Steph Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.8% from the field, including 39.7% from deep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.